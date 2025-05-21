WWF Switzerland champions multilingual communication with DeepL

COLOGNE, Germany, May 21, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The Swiss branch of the World Wide Fund for Nature (WWF) and DeepL, a leading global Language AI platform, today announced that WWF Switzerland will be using DeepL for internal and external communication. Teams across WWF will use DeepL to streamline communication and improve multi-lingual collaboration, strengthening their ability to research and communicate effectively.

Several teams across WWF Switzerland will have access to DeepL for their work, to ensure they are able to broaden their reach by communicating multi-lingually.

Pierette Rey, Deputy Head of Corporate Communications at WWF Switzerland stated, "DeepL's technology is a game-changer for us, enabling our teams to communicate more effectively. This is particularly important in a multilingual country such as Switzerland and in view of our international activities. Leveraging DeepL further supports our mission to protect the planet by breaking down language barriers across all our operations and ensuring clear and open lines of communications."

DeepL CEO & Founder, Jarek Kutylowski, added, "We are delighted to support WWF Switzerland in their vital work and enable them to have an even greater global impact thanks to Language AI. Our technology will empower their teams to engage and collaborate across languages, driving positive change for the environment, regardless of where their teams are based and who they're engaging with."

About DeepLDeepL is on a mission to break down language barriers for businesses everywhere. Over 200,000 businesses and governments and millions of individuals across 228 global markets trust DeepL's Language AI platform for human-like translation in both written and spoken formats, as well as natural, improved writing. Designed with enterprise security in mind, companies around the world leverage DeepL's AI solutions that are specifically tuned for language to transform business communications, expand markets and improve productivity. Founded in 2017 by CEO Jaroslaw (Jarek) Kutylowski, DeepL today has over 1,000 passionate employees and is supported by world-renowned investors including Benchmark, IVP and Index Ventures. For more information, visit deepl.com.

