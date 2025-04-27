circle x black
menu MENU adnverify
meteo oroscopo newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
Lunedì 28 Aprile 2025
Aggiornato: 09:16
10 ultim'ora clock BREAKING NEWS

Comunicato stampa - Responsabilità editoriale PrNewswire

Yutong Bus Launches EnRoute+ Service Innovation and Tech-Driven Solutions to Redefine Commercial Vehicle Value Standards

27 aprile 2025 | 04.57
LETTURA: 2 minuti

Six-Point Service Framework Elevates Efficiency and Customer Value

ZHENGZHOU, China, April 27, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Yutong Bus ("Yutong", SHA: 600066), a commercial vehicle manufacturer in Asia, recently hosted the Central Asia Customer Value Exploration Tour in Zhengzhou, marked the debut of Yutong's EnRoute+ service platform, designed to refine industry benchmarks by prioritizing technology-led solutions and fostering long-term partnerships over transactional pricing.

"Amid intensifying competition in the globe wide, Yutong is committed to transitioning clients from a 'price-first' mindset to a comprehensive value partnership rooted in technology and service excellence," said Li Haifeng, CEO of Central Asia of Yutong Bus.

EnRoute+: Six Pillars of Unwavering Support

The EnRoute+ framework delivers comprehensive solutions tailored to fleet needs:

Yutong's localized service approach has already delivered  measurable success. In Astana, Kazakhstan, the city's public transit operator manages 620 Yutong buses, including 120 EVs. Concerns over post-sale support were alleviated through Yutong's Overseas Service Package, which leverages smart diagnostics to predict faults, and slash operational costs. In Tashkent, Uzbekistan, Yutong's electric buses withstood extreme summer temperatures exceeding 40°C while maintaining stable performance. Tailored lifecycle solutions and round-the-clock technical support enabled Tashkent's transit authority to expand its EV fleet.

Yutong leverages decades of expertise in connectivity and new energy to deliver data-driven service solutions. By integrating global networks, advanced analytics, and intelligent platforms like LINK+, OVAS, and Intelligent Vehicle Cloud, it creates lifecycle-focused ecosystems that boost efficiency, innovation, and customer-centric excellence worldwide.

For more info, please visit https://en.yutong.com/.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2673327/Yutong_Bus.jpg

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/yutong-bus-launches-enroute-service-innovation-and-tech-driven-solutions-to-redefine-commercial-vehicle-value-standards-302439027.html

Comunicato stampa - Responsabilità editoriale PrNewswire

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
Trasporti_E_Logistica ICT Auto_E_Motori Economia_E_Finanza Immediapress comunicati aziende informano press release
Vedi anche
Sparatoria a Monreale, siamo vicini a una svolta? Le videonews dalla nostra inviata
Papa Francesco, oltre un centinaio di cardinali in pellegrinaggio alla tomba - Video
Giovani uccisi a Monreale, il testimone: "Confusione e sangue a terra, ho avuto paura" - Video
Funerali Papa Francesco, l'arrivo della papamobile con il feretro a Santa Maria Maggiore - Video
Funerali di Papa Francesco terminati tra gli applausi - Videonews dal nostro inviato
Funerali Papa Francesco, pellegrini da Milano a Santa Maria Maggiore: "Siamo oltre 70" - Video
Funerali Papa Francesco, il feretro portato a spalla dai sediari sul sagrato - Video
Fedeli a San Pietro dall'alba, oggi i funerali di Papa Francesco: le videonews del nostro inviato
Papa Francesco, oltre 250mila per l'addio: le videonews dal nostro inviato
Macron a San Pietro per Papa Francesco, poi a cena dal Bolognese - Video


SEGUICI SUI SOCIAL

threads whatsapp linkedin twitter youtube facebook instagram

ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza