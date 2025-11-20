circle x black
Zendure Launches New AI-Powered Entry-Level Energy Storage System SolarFlow 800 Plus

20 novembre 2025 | 12.34
LETTURA: 2 minuti

Affordable, smart efficiency for entry-level balcony power plants powered by ZENKI HEMS for intelligent energy management

DÜSSELDORF, Germany, Nov. 20, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Zendure, a leading innovator in solar energy solutions, expands its SolarFlow ecosystem with the launch of SolarFlow 800 Plus. This AI-powered balcony energy storage system combines affordability with advanced intelligence, setting a new benchmark for entry-level solutions and making smart energy independence more accessible to households across Europe.

SolarFlow 800 Plus – Efficient, flexible, and user-friendly

Zendure's new SolarFlow 800 Plus is designed for both tech-savvy users seeking greater efficiency and return on investment from their plug-and-play solar systems, and first-time balcony energy storage enthusiasts taking their first step into smart, sustainable living. Ideal for households with high-capacity solar modules (2000W+), it prioritizes easy installation while delivering superior performance.

Powered by a 48V LiFePO₄ battery system, SolarFlow 800 Plus reduces energy losses by 25 percent. Its modular design enables flexible expansion up to 11.52kWh with five additional AB2000X or AB2000L batteries. Intelligent over-discharge protection safeguards battery health even in winter, automatically drawing power from the grid when PV input remains below 5% to maintain user-defined charge levels and prevent deep discharge.

Built for durability, the system features an IP65-rated enclosure and operates reliably across a wide temperature range from -20°C to +55°C. Dual 750W MPPTs maximize energy harvesting under low-light conditions, while the 14V low-voltage startup boosts weak-light power generation by 10–20%

Key features at a glance:

HEMS – Intelligent energy management for maximum savings

Like the SolarFlow 800 Pro and SolarFlow 2400 AC models, the new SolarFlow 800 Plus integrates  Zendure's AI-powered Home Energy Management System (HEMS). Driven by the ZENKI AI core, HEMS enables smarter energy use through precise planning, real-time consumption insights, and dynamic pricing integration from over 700 European electricity providers. It forecasts, manages, and optimizes energy flows to reduce costs, simplify energy management, and maximize green energy usage. The system supports multiple smart meter options, including the Shelly Pro 3EM, Everhome Ecotracker, and Zendure Smart Meter 3CT.

Availability

SolarFlow 800 Plus will be available for pre-order starting November 21st. Learn more on Zendure's website.

About Zendure

Founded in 2017, Zendure is one of the fastest-growing EnergyTech companies based in the technology centres of Silicon Valley, USA, the Greater Bay Area in China, Japan, and Germany. Zendure's mission is to deliver reliable and affordable clean energy to homes by advancing the latest energy technology. Its revolutionary SolarFlow balcony energy storage system transforms sunlight into a safe, reliable and resilient energy source for everyday living.

Contact:Chris Patrick, chris.qiu@zendure.com 

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2828586/image.jpg Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2703192/5634714/image_5017297_40348172_Logo.jpg

 

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/zendure-launches-new-ai-powered-entry-level-energy-storage-system-solarflow-800-plus-302621638.html

