circle x black
Cerca nel sito
 

Comunicato stampa sponsorizzato - Responsabilità editoriale PrNewswire

Zerova strengthens its UK presence to better support customers and partners

18 marzo 2026 | 10.00
LETTURA: 2 minuti

LONDON, March 18, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Zerova today announced it is expanding its presence in the United Kingdom as part of a continued commitment to supporting the UK's rapidly growing electric vehicle (EV) charging market. The step reinforces Zerova's ability to serve UK customers and partners with closer commercial coverage, stronger technical support, and an increased local team footprint.

This expansion reflects Zerova's long-term investment in the UK, where the company's charging solutions are already deployed at scale. Zerova is building additional local capacity to improve responsiveness and collaboration across the EV charging ecosystem, supporting reliable operations and a better experience for drivers.

"Building a stronger UK presence is a clear signal of our commitment to the market," said BrianHuang, Business Operations Director, UK at Zerova. "We are investing in the people and infrastructure needed to support partners more closely, with the goal of making it easier to deploy, operate, and scale reliable charging."

Local team growth across the UK

As part of the expansion, Zerova has added new UK-based team members to strengthen customer and partner coverage. Recent hires include MarieWard, based in Scotland, and Rupesh Alagupandian, based in Kent, increasing local reach across the country and supporting a faster response to partner needs. Zerova is also progressing recruitment for additional field service and application engineering capacity to further reinforce local support.

A milestone now, with more to come

This expansion represents an important step in Zerova's UK journey, with further developments planned to enhance facilities, operations, and overall market support. The company looks forward to sharing additional updates as these initiatives progress, reinforcing its commitment to delivering reliable, high-quality charging solutions across the UK.

About Zerova

Zerova specializes in designing and producing branded EV charging solutions, delivering fully customized systems. With over 50 years of manufacturing excellence and more than a decade of EV charging, Zerova offers a comprehensive range of DC chargers ranging from 30kW to megawatt solutions – serving diverse sectors such as fleets, depots, mining, constructions, utilities, CPOs, hospitality, retail and service stations. For more information about Zerova's EV charging solutions and service network, visit www.zerovatech.com

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2935586/TGM.jpg

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/zerova-strengthens-its-uk-presence-to-better-support-customers-and-partners-302715823.html

Copyright 2026 PR Newswire. All Rights Reserved.

Comunicato stampa sponsorizzato - Responsabilità editoriale PrNewswire. I giornalisti Adnkronos non sono in nessun modo coinvolti né responsabili per i contenuti dei comunicati trasmessi.

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
EN11863 en US Auto_E_Motori Trasporti_E_Logistica Energia ICT ICT Economia_E_Finanza Immediapress comunicati aziende informano press release
Vedi anche
News to go
Pubblica amministrazione, stretta smart working: l'allarme del sindacato
News to go
Caro benzina e gasolio, torna la corsa al pieno a Livigno
News to go
Petrolio alle stelle per guerra in Iran, prezzi Italia ancora in aumento
News to go
Maltempo, Calabria colpita da piogge torrenziali
News to go
Pasqua, arriva la stangata: rincari dal 6 al 10% sulle uova di cioccolata
News to go
La Lega rilancia la battaglia contro il velo islamico, presentato ddl
News to go
Menarini chiude il 2025 con fatturato a 4,89 miliardi di euro: +6,2%
News to go
Farmindustria: "Le donne sono il 45% degli addetti﻿"
News to go
Napoli, inaugurata la Borsa Mediterranea del Turismo
Da Parietti a Matano, l'omaggio degli amici a Enrica Bonaccorti - Video
Enrica Bonaccorti, l'ultimo saluto sulle note della Lontananza - Video
Mobilitazione Uap a Roma, Vaia: "Ssn va rivisto, da regole a tariffe. La persona al centro" - Video


SEGUICI SUI SOCIAL

threads whatsapp linkedin twitter youtube facebook instagram

ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza