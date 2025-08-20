GOFO Express acquires CIRRO Parcel, unifying operations under the GOFO Brand

NEW YORK, Aug. 20, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- GOFO Express , a fast-growing U.S.-based last-mile delivery provider, has acquired CIRRO Parcel , the last-mile logistics arm of CIRRO serving France, the Netherlands, and Italy. Moving forward, the two companies will operate under one unified name: GOFO.

This strategic unification integrates CIRRO Parcel’s European operational excellence with GOFO Express’s technology-driven U.S. logistics network, creating a smarter, more reliable local delivery experience on a truly global scale. By transforming last-mile delivery from a challenge into a strategic advantage, GOFO empowers customers with unmatched speed, precision, and consistency.

Alongside the acquisition, GOFO is unveiling a refreshed brand identity, complete with a new name, logo, and visual system, reflecting its modern, innovation-led approach. With operations now spanning North America and Europe, GOFO is building a trusted delivery network that elevates service for e-commerce businesses and consumers alike.

Despite the brand revamp, GOFO’s commitment to customers and partners remains unchanged. All services, standards, and infrastructure will continue without disruption while being backed by a stronger, global platform.

“We are delighted to welcome CIRRO Parcel into the GOFO family. This milestone instantly expands our trusted last-mile network into key European markets without having to build from the ground up,” said Marshall Yuan, Director of Global Strategy at GOFO. “As e-commerce grows and customer expectations continue to rise, GOFO is evolving into more than a logistics provider; we are a long-term growth partner for global retailers, local merchants, and e-commerce platforms.”

GOFO is a fast-growing last-mile delivery company serving the U.S., France, the Netherlands, and Italy. Driven by our promise to “Drive Efficiency, Deliver Trust,” we blend advanced technology, operational excellence, and local agility to create seamless logistics experiences for retailers, e-commerce platforms, and consumers.

With an expanding network of sorting hubs, line hauls, and dedicated local teams, we cover over 10,000 ZIP codes, offering smart routing, real-time tracking, and full visibility. GOFO delivers not just parcels, but reliability, efficiency, and peace of mind, empowering every local journey.

