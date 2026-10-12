HIT Brings Aerospace Science Popularization Books and Metaverse Courses to Multiple Schools

Harbin Institute of Technology (HIT)

HARBIN, China, Oct. 12, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

"Through science popularization books and metaverse courses, I followed digital humans to disassemble the structure of planetary rovers step by step. It was just like an adventure game. I've found that the working principles of lunar rovers and Mars rovers are so fascinating!" said Leng Xingsong, a student.

A Media Snippet accompanying this announcement is available by clicking on this link.

Recently, the "HIT Integrated Media Science Popularization Series Entering Classrooms" campaign has been held in 27 schools across Guangxi, Yunnan, Qinghai and other regions, with more than 3,000 students participating. This is an epitome of the HIT Postgraduate Volunteer Teaching Corps' long-term efforts to bring science popularization resources to the front line of volunteer-teaching locations and to explore the working model of "science popularization + volunteer teaching".

In the metaverse course experience session, students roamed featured scenarios such as lunar and Mars bases through 3D modeling and other technologies and participated in exploratory tasks such as interactive Q&A with AI agents and planetary rover path planning simulation. They immersed themselves in cutting-edge aerospace science and technology, letting their dreams of spaceflight quietly take root in their hearts.

The Chinese-English editions of the HIT Integrated Media Science Popularization Series have been published, including The Small Robotic Arm: A Helping Hand for Astronauts , Yutu & Zhurong: Space Adventure of Planetary Rovers , and Unlocking the Secrets of Lunar Soil: China ' s Lunar Sampling Story.

Integrating aerospace disciplinary knowledge, practical experience from major engineering projects and aerospace science-education resources, the series transforms major aerospace-engineering science-and-technology resources for science popularization with visual presentations, building a comprehensive bilingual dissemination system of "science popularization books + aerospace exhibition halls + AI integrated media videos + metaverse courses", filling a gap in China's first-hand aerospace science popularization. It serves as a vital practice in advancing the coordinated development of aerospace technological innovation and science outreach, playing a positive exemplary and driving role in the long-term development of space exploration, international scientific-technological and cultural exchanges, as well as the cultivation of reserve talent for scientific and technological innovation. Many academicians and experts have recommended the series.

Contact person: Ms. Huang, Tel: 86-10-63074558.

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