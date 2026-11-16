THEON signs new orders for Night Vision devices, with value of c. €370m

PRESS RELEASE

Bloomberg (THEON:NA) / Reuters (THEON.AS)

16 November 2026 – Theon International Plc (THEON) is pleased to announce that it has obtained further orders in Europe for several thousand Night Vision devices.

The new orders worth c. €370m, comprise initial firm orders of c. €160m worth of devices, associated parts and Follow-on-Support, with additional options valued at c. €210m.

Deliveries under the firm orders are expected to commence this year and to continue over the next two years, while the additional options are expected to be exercised progressively and in parallel over the next few years.

These new orders enhance both near-term and longer-term revenue visibility, and support THEON’s high-growth trajectory through continued product portfolio expansion and further geographical penetration.

To support these new orders, THEON plans to tap into its remaining tube quantities balances under the existing long-term agreement with EXOSENS.

Furthermore, THEON will proportionally invest further to support Harder Digital's ongoing and already announced capacity increase, so the Group can incrementally serve other Night Vision contracts, unrelated to the present orders. Harder Digital’s backlog has increased to €45m, inclusive of intercompany orders for Harder Digital tubes within the THEON Group. While intercompany orders do not affect THEON's consolidated revenues, they do positively contribute to the Group’s total profitability.

Philippe Mennicken, Deputy CEO and Chief Business Development Officer of THEON, commented: “These orders further demonstrate the continued strong demand for THEON’s Night Vision systems across NATO countries and reinforce our position as the trusted supplier to European armed forces. The awards build on our strong order intake momentum throughout 2026 and deliver on our expectations for an acceleration in order intake during the final quarter and into the first quarter of 2027.”

Christian Hadjiminas, Founder and CEO of THEON, commented: “As already stated, due to the current geopolitical situation many final approvals may be delayed but demand for THEON related products remains strong. Further approvals, especially across EU/NATO countries, are expected this year and into Q1 2027, with some approvals moving into early 2027 due to the current geopolitical situation. This is why THEON is investing further in its tube supply chains, as more and more end-product demand is being contractualised. We are highly appreciative of the continued trust placed on us on this contract, and THEON shall continue delivering on its contractual commitments efficiently and on time.”

Revision to Q3 2026 Trading Update Report

Further to the Q3 2026 Trading Update Report published on the Company's website on 9 November 2026, certain revisions have subsequently been made to information presented on pages 10 and 15. These revisions have no impact on the Company's reported KPIs or any other reported performance metrics within the Q3 2026 Trading Update published via the Euronext Amsterdam.

Page 10 “Total Assets and Equity”: The following line items were revised following reclassification adjustments:

Page 15 “Cash Flow Statement”: The following line items were revised following reclassification and reconciliation adjustments:

The amended Q3 2026 Trading Update Report is available here.

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About THEON GROUP

THEON GROUP of companies is a leader in defense optronics, with cutting-edge night vision, thermal imaging, augmented reality and electro-optical ISR systems for Defense and Security applications and a global footprint. THEON GROUP started its operations in 1997 from Greece and today occupies a leading role in the sector thanks to its international presence through subsidiaries and production facilities in Greece, Cyprus, France, Germany, Spain, Belgium, Switzerland, Denmark, the Baltics, the United Kingdom, the United States, Canada, the Gulf States, South Africa, Singapore and South Korea. THEON GROUP has more than 300,000 systems in service with Armed and Special Forces in 73 countries around the world, 26 of which are NATO countries. THEON INTERNATIONAL PLC has been listed on Euronext Amsterdam (AMS: THEON) since February 2024.www.theon.com

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