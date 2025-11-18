inGroup International Recognized as MSC Cruises' Top 2025 Producer

Awards Presented for Best MSC Yacht Club Producer and FIT Over the Top Producer

GUAYNABO, Puerto Rico, Nov. 18, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- inGroup International enthusiastically announces that its flagship brand, inCruises, has been recognized as a top producer by MSC Cruises at this year's All Stars of the Sea event aboard the MSC Seaview. inGroup was honored with two of the highest distinctions presented: Best MSC Yacht Club Producer 2025 and FIT Over the Top Producer 2025 .

The Best MSC Yacht Club Producer award recognizes the company's top position in sales for MSC's signature luxury cruise experience—the Yacht Club—while the FIT Over the Top Producer award highlights inGroup's leading role in generating the highest overall sales for MSC Cruises in 2025 in New Emerging Markets.

“Our partnership with MSC Cruises continues to be an important part of fulfilling our mission to deliver the joy of cruising to our Members worldwide,” said Anthony Varvaro, Chief Operations Officer and Chief Financial Officer of inGroup International, who accepted the awards on behalf of inGroup’s global community. “We’re grateful for this recognition, which truly belongs to our Partners who continue to inspire Members to see the world. We look forward to growing our collaboration with MSC even further.”

inGroup International continues to strengthen its strategic partnerships with leading cruise lines, fostering growth opportunities and delivering exceptional travel experiences to its Members around the world.

About inGroup International and inCruises

inCruises is a division of inGroup International and the world’s largest subscription-based travel club. Since launching in 2016, inCruises has booked more than 600,000 guests and offers nearly 200,000 cruise, hotel, and resort options worldwide. Members earn and redeem Reward Points to save on travel through the inCruises platform, available in 17 languages.

inCruises continues to make a measurable difference in its Members’ lives while providing a world-class business opportunity to its growing Partner team. The company is deeply committed to being a positive global corporate citizen, actively supporting Mercy Ships and other humanitarian efforts.

For more information, visit in.Group and inCruises.com.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/bfb7fe67-55fd-4f2a-aa57-fff491aaee8c

Contact: Beatriz Díaz Vázquez beatriz.diaz@in.group

Comunicato stampa sponsorizzato - Responsabilità editoriale Globenewswire. I giornalisti Adnkronos non sono in nessun modo coinvolti né responsabili per i contenuti dei comunicati trasmessi.