Nedap strengthens presence in Italy to boost retail efficiency and support iD Cloud growth

GROENLO, the Netherlands, Sept. 19, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Nedap (AMS:NEDAP) , the global leader in item-level inventory visibility, is expanding its international footprint with a strengthened presence in Italy. This step underlines the company’s commitment to serving its rapidly growing customer base in Southern Europe and marks another milestone in the global rollout of Nedap’s leading inventory visibility platform, iD Cloud.

With iD Cloud, retailers gain real-time insights into their stock levels, enabling them to achieve accurate inventory, boost efficiency, deliver seamless omnichannel experiences, prevent losses, and optimize supply chain operations. Today, tens of thousands of stores worldwide rely on iD Cloud to drive operational excellence. It is the largest item-level inventory visibility platform, trusted by an ever-growing global retail community consisting of leading brands and retailers.

Operational efficiency has become a key driver for retail success. By implementing iD Cloud, retailers enhance their efficiency, elevate the customer experience, and ultimately strengthen financial performance.

Supporting growth in the Italian retail market The Italian retail market is known for its strong fashion, lifestyle, and luxury segments, which show a growing demand for reliable and scalable inventory visibility solutions. By establishing a local presence, Nedap is better positioned to partner with retailers in the region, helping them unlock new levels of efficiency and omnichannel performance.

“The Italian retail market is dynamic and shows a strong need for reliable and scalable inventory visibility solutions,” says Oscar van den Broek, Managing Director Nedap Retail. “iD Cloud is already used by most leading brands and trusted by tech-oriented retailers worldwide. By establishing a local presence, we can better support our existing customers, while also working closely with new retailers and partners to take the next step in inventory management and loss prevention.”

Local presence, global expertiseThe new Italian office will act as a regional hub for sales, service, and customer support. A dedicated team will work alongside retailers and partners, ensuring that Nedap’s global expertise in inventory visibility is translated into local impact.

This expansion underscores Nedap’s strategy of building strong local relationships while scaling its global platform. By combining international experience with local presence, Nedap empowers retailers across Southern Europe to transform their inventory management, supply chain, and loss prevention practices for the future.

About Nedap iD CloudNedap is the global leader in item-level inventory visibility for retail, with over 14,000 stores contracted to its iD Cloud platform. Nedap helps retailers achieve perfect inventory visibility with zero waste and no losses. iD Cloud simplifies multi-store retail and supply chain management using RFID technology and gives retailers real-time item-level insights into their stock levels and the exact location of each item. Using these real-time insights, retailers can be more agile, offer customers a better omnichannel shopping experience, and increase sales.

About Nedap N.V.Nedap is a leader in Digital Twin Technology, bridging the physical and digital worlds in Healthcare, Livestock, Retail and Security. Through our Technology for Life philosophy, we create sustainable, forward-thinking solutions that help people and organizations succeed in an ever-changing world.

Nedap has a workforce of over 1,000 employees and operates on a global scale. The company was founded in 1929 and has been listed on Euronext Amsterdam since 1947. Its headquarters is located in Groenlo, the Netherlands.

For more information, please contact:Ilse ProtsmanMarketing Communication Manager Nedap

+31 6 55 41 51 67www.linkedin.com/in/ilse-protsman/ ilse.protsman@nedap.com www.nedap-retail.com

