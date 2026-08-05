New Velo Global Research Reveals the “Ripple Effect” of Self Expression

61% of Adults Feel More Comfortable Expressing Themselves When Others Do the Same

LONDON, Aug. 05, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- New global research* from Velo highlights the growing need for shared experiences, as Velo launches “Echoes of Tomorrowland” – a global network of live events and synchronised livestreams that bring the magical experience of Tomorrowland to fans around the world.

The campaign is backed by new research* that found that almost two in five adults (39%) say building meaningful connections has become harder with age. This is driven by a range of factors, including difficulty in finding people with the same interests (28%), feeling awkward (27%) fear of rejection (24%), and a fear of being judged (21%).

Velo, the leading nicotine pouch brand in Europe** made for true originals, and Tomorrowland together believe the ultimate catalyst for breaking down these barriers is the music itself. The physical dancefloor acts as a powerful space for connection, driven by its unique role in self-expression. 30% of respondents agree the dancefloor is where they feel most able to show up as their authentic selves and "dance like nobody’s watching”, while 61% feel more comfortable expressing themselves when they see others doing the same. This leads to meaningful connections, with 27% of 25-35 year olds agreeing that friendships made at live music or cultural events are more genuine than those formed in other social settings.

With many fans unable to attend Tomorrowland in person, Velo brought the festival’s energy, culture, and community beyond. And to prove that self-expression is contagious, the campaign kicked off with a bespoke social experiment at the Tomorrowland Store in Ibiza where guests were handed a beautifully crafted physical butterfly half and challenged to find a stranger holding the other half to complete the butterfly. This interactive social experiment instantly turned a room of strangers into an active, collaborative community.

The event, which took place on Friday 17th July, was headlined by Ukrainian house and techno DJ, Korolova, and featured a livestream from Tomorrowland’s mainstage. Recreating Tomorrowland’s unique culture of spontaneous community, Velo welcomed a mix of consumer fans alongside hosted media from the UK and Spain, and lifestyle and music creators flown in from all corners of the globe.

Through connected “Echo” events in Ibiza and others – featuring live stages, synchronised streams, and DJ sets – “Echoes of Tomorrowland” creates a unique space and opportunity for dance music fans to fully express themselves and experience something new together.

Reflecting on the unique energy of the night, global DJ headliner Korolova said: "The dancefloor is one of the few places where people feel completely free to express who they are without judgment. That's the energy I felt throughout the night in Ibiza, thanks to Velo - it was incredible to watch everyone let go, show up as their true selves, and celebrate their originality together."

Supporting artist Camden Cox added: "What stayed with me from the night was watching total strangers connect so easily through a shared experience. Sometimes all people need is a small invitation to start a conversation, and seeing the crowd use the physical butterflies to break the ice and dance together was pure magic."

Malky Brown, Global Head of Content & Partnerships at BAT, commented: “With ‘Echoes of Tomorrowland’, we wanted to recreate the sense of connection that makes the festival so special. By encouraging people to step outside their comfort zones and connect with others, we brought to life Velo’s belief that self-expression can bring people closer together.”

To watch the official event wrap film and discover more about Velo, visit @velo.global .

For +18 nicotine consumers only. This product contains nicotine and is addictive.

* 2009 Nicotine users (Aged 18+), who have used nicotine products for at least the past six months and are currently at least weekly users of nicotine products across the UK, Spain, Pakistan, Poland, and Austria. Research conducted between 16.06.2026 - 22.06.2026.

** Based on Velo estimated volume share in measured retail in the following key nicotine pouch markets in Europe: Sweden, Denmark, UK, Poland and Switzerland, calculated for the year 2025.

Enquiries

For more information, please contact:

Elin Thomas

Consumer & Brand PR Manager

BAT (Nicoventures Communications (Switzerland) SA)

elin_thomas@bat.com

Photos accompanying this announcement are available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/2a799817-1892-4918-8cb8-71aeee880b6e https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/8668d1e6-013e-4c35-a978-07219dd676b9 https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/6fafcbc6-ba26-4e39-ab39-346adbdec0b3

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