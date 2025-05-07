circle x black
OFUYC Exchange Introduces AI Intelligent Funds Audit, Strengthening Web3 Asset Security Protection

07 maggio 2025 | 13.20
LETTURA: 2 minuti

GREENWOOD VILLAGE, Colo., May 07, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- OFUYC Exchange has launched its AI-driven automated fund auditing system, integrated into the OFUYC AI Core backend. This system enables real-time transaction monitoring, risk identification, and prevention of abnormal transactions, anti-money laundering (AML) risks, and malicious attacks. It also identifies potential security vulnerabilities, enhancing its fund flow monitoring capabilities.

AI Intelligent Audit System: Upgrading Risk Prevention and Control

By introducing the AI Intelligent Funds Audit System, OFUYC Exchange can monitor every transaction on the platform in real time and automatically identify and analyze abnormal trading patterns through machine learning technology.

The AI Intelligent Funds Audit System monitors transactions in real time, leveraging machine learning to identify and analyze abnormal trading patterns automatically. Its core advantage lies in reducing errors caused by manual operations while detecting suspicious behaviors, such as large fund transfers and frequent micro-transactions. By flagging and tracking potential money laundering activities, the system ensures compliance with global regulatory requirements, creating a transparent and secure trading environment. This innovation strengthens risk control, improves platform reliability, and addresses complex security challenges in the crypto market while maintaining compliance.

The Positive Impact on Industry Compliance and User Trust

The AI audit system enhances transaction efficiency, protects user privacy, and ensures adherence to AML regulations. Compared to manual auditing, it offers superior accuracy and speed, conducting automated risk assessments and predicting abnormal behavior in real time. This advancement builds trust among users and institutional investors, who prioritize compliance and security.

OFUYC: Innovation in Smart Money Audit to Strengthen Web3 Security

With the continuous development of technology, the potential of the AI intelligent fund auditing system is far more than that. OFUYC Exchange plans to further optimize the system and introduce more intelligent functions into fund monitoring and risk identification, including automated contract auditing, intelligent cross-chain transaction monitoring, etc. For OFUYC, the introduction of AI intelligent auditing system is the continuous effort of OFUYC to commit to the security of Web3 assets, and OFUYC will continue to promote innovation to enhance the security and compliance of the platform.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/d75de319-5f51-4819-9609-2e593dd0ba0c

Contact Person: Luca Moretti Email:support@ofuyc.org

