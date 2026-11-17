COLOGNE, Germany, Nov. 17, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Cellex Cell Professionals welcomed more than 100 researchers, clinicians and industry experts to the Cellex Symposium 2026 on November 8 at the Wasserturm Hotel Cologne. Held under the theme "Cell and Gene Therapy at a Turning Point," the event featured 10 scientific presentations across three sessions, covering the full path from research and development to global commercialization.

The symposium also marked the 25th anniversary of Cellex, which has grown from an apheresis service provider for stem cell donor registries into a cell therapy contract development and manufacturing organization (CDMO).

The opening session, "Translation: From Cells to Clinical Impact," focused on moving cell therapies into the clinic, with talks on genome-engineered T cells, allogeneic immune-cell therapy in sepsis and GMP compliance as a driver of manufacturing performance with contributions from Drs. Hyatt Balke-Want (University Hospital Cologne), Jens Altrichter (Artcline GmbH) and Matthias Domogalla (Cellex). The second session, "Targeting," addressed hard-to-treat cancers and genetic disorders, from peptide vaccines and gene editing platforms to PRAME-directed TCR T cells and difficult-to-target antigens in solid tumors and hematologic malignancies. Presenters were Profs. Elke Jäger (North-West Hospital Frankfurt), Frank Buchholz (Technical University Dresden), Martin Wermke (University Hospital Dresden) and Dr. Ali Mohammed (Immatics Biotechnologies).

At guided expert tables, participants discussed artificial intelligence in a regulated environment and whether product quality can be maintained across manufacturing sites. The closing session, "Market Reality," turned to scaling, covering GMP raw materials, integrated CDMO models and China's role in global biotech with talks from Rachel Atlee (Akron Bio), Dr. Suvi Annala (Cellex) and Ping Shek (STBio Limited).

"A great meeting to re-connect with friends and collaborators in the field of cell and gene therapy", said Prof. Dr. med. Martin Wermke, Director of the Early Clinical Trial Unit at the National Center for Tumor Diseases Dresden. "In a single day, the symposium covered the entire journey from research and development to commercialization. The open exchange between academia and industry made clear that the decisions our field makes now will shape the next decade."

"Advanced therapies will only reach patients at scale if science, manufacturing and regulatory expertise move forward hand in hand," said Dr. Armin Ehninger, Chief Scientific and Strategic Officer at Cellex Cell Professionals. "This symposium brought those perspectives into one room, and we look forward to continuing these conversations with our partners."

About Cellex Cell Professionals

Founded 25 years ago to support stem cell donor registries with apheresis services, Cellex Cell Professionals is today a cell therapy CDMO with more than 10 years of experience in the manufacturing of autologous and allogeneic products. The company supports pharmaceutical, biotechnology and academic partners across preclinical and clinical development and commercial manufacturing. Cellex combines GMP manufacturing expertise with the collection of cellular starting materials and supply-chain capabilities.

Learn more: www.cellex.me/en

Press Contact: Elena GörrisManager Strategic MarketingCellex Cell Professionals GmbHEmail: e.goerris@cellex.me Phone: +49 151 12410817

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