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A Former NASA Engineer Is Sealing Photos Inside an Arctic Mountain to Last 1,000 Years

18 marzo 2026 | 15.06
LETTURA: 2 minuti

SVALBARD, Norway, March 18, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Eternity.Photos has launched the world's first consumer photo archival service designed to preserve personal photographs for over 1,000 years. Working with specialized archival partners, photos are converted to analog film and stored inside mountain vaults in Svalbard, Norway, next to the Global Seed Vault.

When the Cloud Fails, Film Endures

Cloud storage depends on companies, servers, and file formats that may not last. Hard drives can fail within a decade. Eternity.Photos takes a radically different approach: images are transferred onto photosensitive archival film, independently tested to survive over a millennium, and sealed inside mountain vaults.

"Your photos are proof that you were here. Every snapshot, a first step, a golden hour, a face you never want to forget, deserves to last longer than any hard drive," said founder Pavel Machalek.

Machalek, a former NASA engineer and co-founder of data-deletion company Spartacus, brings a unique perspective to archiving: if you wouldn't trust a hard drive with your life, why trust one with your legacy? His solution eliminates dependencies on software, hardware, and institutions entirely.

How It Works

Each order includes a self-contained QR code manifest on the same archival film, enabling identification centuries from now without any external database.

Privacy by Design

No accounts required. No tracking. The only permanent record exists on the archival film itself, sealed in the vault.

A Gift That Lasts Forever

Whether it's a wedding, a new baby, or a tribute to someone you've lost, preserving photos for 1,000 years says more than any card ever could.

"We're not competing with the cloud," Machalek said. "We're competing with time."

About Eternity.Photos

Eternity.Photos is a consumer archival service that preserves photographs on analog film in Arctic mountain vaults for 1,000+ years. Founded by Pavel Machalek, backed by Slow Ventures.

Media Contact: press@eternity.photos Website: https://eternity.photos/press

 

 

 

 

Video - https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=DvW1aAyXiPo Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2936867/Eternity_photos_silver_film_reel.jpg Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2936868/Eternity_Photos.jpg Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2936869/Eternity_Photos_deposit_in_arctic_vault.jpg Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2936870/Eternity_photo_founder_PavelMachalek_headshot.jpg Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2936866/Eternity_Photos_Logo.jpg

 

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/a-former-nasa-engineer-is-sealing-photos-inside-an-arctic-mountain-to-last-1-000-years-302717391.html

Copyright 2026 PR Newswire. All Rights Reserved.

Comunicato stampa sponsorizzato - Responsabilità editoriale PrNewswire. I giornalisti Adnkronos non sono in nessun modo coinvolti né responsabili per i contenuti dei comunicati trasmessi.

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