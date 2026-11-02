Abacum Launches Abra, a Unified AI Agent for Business Planning Across the Enterprise

Abra brings specialized AI agents into one experience, orchestrating experts across governed data, models, and context to turn every question into results.

NEW YORK and BARCELONA, Spain, Nov. 2, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Abacum, the AI-native business planning platform, today launched Abra, an orchestrating AI agent that brings the full power of Abacum into one experience. Built for teams across the business, Abra turns questions into actionable work without requiring users to know which AI agent to call or how to coordinate them.

Behind Abra is a team of purpose-built agents that take on the work teams run every day, the work that used to wait on the one person who knew how. Ask what it would take to reach a revenue target, why margins changed, or how a hiring plan affects the forecast. Abra identifies the work needed, brings in the right specialists, and coordinates the task using the company's data, models, plans, and business context. Every conversation stays findable, proposals wait for approval, and every step is on the record.

The announcement comes as businesses confront a new challenge in adopting AI. Early experiments demonstrated what's possible, but turning isolated capabilities into everyday work has proven harder. As enterprise software adds more specialized AI agents, employees increasingly need a way to use that expertise without taking on the extra work of coordinating it.

Abra takes a different approach: one place to start, specialized expertise working together behind the scenes, and the company's business context connecting it all.

As enterprise software introduces more AI agents, businesses face a new challenge: turning disconnected capabilities into work that gets done, without adding another layer of tools to manage. Abra takes a different approach, offering one starting point while specialized expertise works together behind the scenes.

The launch builds on established adoption, with more than 85% of Abacum customers already using the platform's agentic capabilities every month. Abra brings those capabilities together to make sophisticated business planning accessible to more people across the company.

How Abra Works

Abra also provides guided product assistance and Academy answers, with conversations and proposed changes accessible through a dedicated workspace.

AI the business can trust

Abra works from Abacum's governed financial and operational data, models, assumptions, and plans, alongside company-provided strategy documents and business knowledge. This gives its agents the context behind the numbers, not just the numbers themselves.

Every agent operates within the user's existing permissions, while Abacum's deterministic calculation engine handles the math. Proposed changes require human approval before they're applied, keeping teams in control of business-critical workflows.

Commenting on the launch of Abra, Julio Martínez, Co-Founder and CEO of Abacum, said: "Businesses don't need another team to manage, even if that team is made of AI agents. They need one place to ask a question and trust that the right work will get done," said Julio Martínez, Co-Founder and CEO of Abacum.

"With Abra, we're bringing specialized AI expertise together so more people across the business can do work that once depended on a handful of specialists. And with over 85% of our customers already using AI every month, we're moving beyond the question of whether software is AI-native. The next step is making entire teams AI-native."

Availability

Abra is available today to all Abacum customers as standard functionality, included in the Abacum platform at no additional cost. To see Abra in action, visit https://www.abacum.ai/product/intelligence.

About AbacumAbacum is the AI-native business planning platform. Built first for finance and extended to every department, Abacum holds a company's data, business logic and context in one governed layer, where AI agents and teams plan the business together. Agents own the recurring workflows; people own the judgment.

More than 500 customers in over 40 countries run their planning on Abacum, including DISH, ThoughtSpot, Strava, Acorns and Replit. Founded in 2020 and headquartered in New York, with offices in Toronto, Barcelona, Buenos Aires, and London, Abacum is backed by more than $100 million from investors including Scale Venture Partners, Atomico, and Y Combinator. Abacum is ISO/IEC 27001 certified, SOC 2 Type II and GDPR compliant, and the only AI-native planning platform NetSuite has accepted into its Built for NetSuite program. Learn more at https://www.abacum.ai/

Media contactConnor Mitchellconnor@mitchell-communications.comMitchell Communications

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