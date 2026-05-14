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Advancing Intelligent Driving: Raytron Highlights Infrared Innovations at Auto China 2026

14 maggio 2026 | 11.55
LETTURA: 2 minuti

BEIJING, May 14, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- At Auto China 2026, Raytron Automotive—a subsidiary of global infrared thermal imaging leader Raytron Technology—unveiled its latest portfolio of automotive thermal cameras and perception solutions under the theme "All-Weather Safety Perception."

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As intelligent driving evolves toward L3 and L4 autonomy, the automotive industry is placing increasing emphasis on reliable environmental perception and proactive safety under all conditions. Unlike conventional RGB cameras, infrared thermal imaging operates independently of ambient lighting and delivers enhanced target recognition in complex environments, making it an increasingly important component in multi-sensor fusion systems for intelligent vehicles.

Driving Smaller, Smarter, and More Efficient Thermal Cameras

At the exhibition, Raytron Automotive highlighted its latest breakthroughs in compact, high-resolution automotive thermal imaging.

Among the highlights was the Horus640-EN thermal camera, built on Raytron's proprietary 8μm infrared detector and image processing chip. Compared with conventional 12μm and 17μm solutions, the smaller-pixel architecture enables more compact, lightweight, and power-efficient thermal camera designs while maintaining high imaging performance.

Raytron also demonstrated its Horus1280 high-definition infrared camera featuring 1280×720 resolution. The enhanced imaging resolution provides longer detection range and richer object recognition details, particularly in challenging scenarios, including total darkness, headlight glare, and haze.

Accelerating Consumer Adoption of Thermal ImagingBeyond OEM integration, Raytron Automotive is bringing infrared sensing to the broader consumer market. The CV301W Smart Infrared Night Vision System, designed for the passenger vehicle aftermarket, integrates a 12μm thermal detector with embedded AI algorithms for precise pedestrian and vehicle detection. Featuring rapid installation and Wi-Fi connectivity, the system improves nighttime driving awareness for everyday drivers.

Meanwhile, Raytron Automotive is also extending infrared sensing into cockpit applications with its infrared temperature-sensing solution. Designed for smart climate control and in-cabin interaction, the camera aims to deliver a more intelligent and responsive occupant experience through precise, temperature-aware sensing.

About Raytron Automotive Raytron Automotive specializes in automotive infrared thermal imaging and multi-sensor fusion technologies. Backed by vertically integrated, in-house chip development capabilities, it is committed to providing efficient and reliable all-weather perception solutions for global OEMs and Tier 1 suppliers. Raytron Automotive has established deep partnerships with more than 15 automakers, including BYD, Zeekr, GWM, and KargoBot, contributing to safer mobility through advanced automotive sensing technologies.

For Further InformationEmail: sales@raytrontek.comWebsite: https://en.raytrontek.comLinkedIn: Raytron Technology Co., Ltd.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2978941/20260513_141912.jpg

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/advancing-intelligent-driving-raytron-highlights-infrared-innovations-at-auto-china-2026-302772234.html

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