Aircom Appoints Khurram Chaudhry as General Manager

Long-time Aircom executive to lead the next phase of growth and AI Innovation

FAIRFAX, Va., Sept. 10, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Aircom today announced the elevation of Khurram Chaudhry from Vice President Product & Engineering to General Manager & CTO, giving him overall responsibility for the Aircom business. The leadership transition comes as Aircom enters a new phase of product innovation, with AI and automation playing an increasingly important role in the evolution of RAN planning, optimization and operations.

Khurram has been part of the TEOCO group since 2016 and most recently led Product Management & Engineering for Aircom. His new mandate expands beyond product and technology to encompass the overall direction and performance of the Aircom business, bringing together its technology heritage, customer priorities and future growth strategy.

Atul Jain will continue as Chairman providing strategic leadership to the broader TEOCO organization.

"Khurram has transformed Aircom's solution set and positioned Aircom to lead the next wave of AI-driven innovation. We want to bring the same strategic vision and leadership to drive our market facing activities. The combination of his talent, determination, and humility blows me away." said Atul Jain, Chairman, TEOCO Corporation.

Khurram brings extensive telecom experience spanning RAN engineering, solutions, strategy and product leadership. During his decade with the TEOCO group, his responsibilities have covered multiple markets and progressively expanded from RAN solutions and strategy to overall product management and engineering.

"Aircom has decades of RAN expertise and a strong opportunity ahead. My focus will be on accelerating product innovation, strengthening how we serve our customers, and applying AI and automation to real network engineering challenges," said Khurram Chaudhry, General Manager & CTO, Aircom.

About Aircom

Aircom provides advanced RAN planning, optimization and automation solutions to more than 100 customers across 100+ countries. A wholly owned subsidiary of TEOCO, Aircom combines decades of telecom expertise with intelligent analytics and AI-driven automation to support the evolution toward autonomous networks. For more information, visit teocoaircom.com.

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