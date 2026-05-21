Alaska Airlines advances global expansion with launch of new European routes and landmark lounge investment

SEATTLE, May 21, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Alaska Airlines today launched daily nonstop service between Seattle and London Heathrow, reinforcing its position as the fourth largest global airline in the U.S. and strengthening its international network. The year-round service marks Alaska's second European destination introduced this year and begins just ahead of the busy summer travel season. Last month, the airline launched its first-ever transatlantic route to Rome, and on May 28, it will begin nonstop service to Reykjavík, Iceland.

"As we connect the West Coast to Europe in new ways, our focus is on delivering a meaningful experience that feels distinctly Alaska – warm, thoughtful and elevated at every touchpoint," said Andrew Harrison, chief commercial officer at Alaska Airlines. "For our guests in the U.S., we're opening more convenient access to Europe with the airline they know and love, and for our guests in Europe and beyond, we're bringing our signature West Coast hospitality to every step of the journey, reflecting the comfort and care we're known for."

Alaska's daily service will operate out of London Heathrow's Terminal 3, offering U.S.-based guests a seamless way to reach one of the world's most iconic cities or enjoy convenient connections to additional destinations across Europe and beyond on oneworld member and partner airlines. The new route also opens the door for UK travelers to explore the Pacific Northwest and connect beyond Seattle through Alaska Airlines' extensive West Coast network, including the Hawaiian Islands.

When traveling internationally, Alaska Lounge+ members enjoy access to select partner lounges worldwide, including the Admirals Club at London Heathrow, while guests in Alaska's international business class Suites and oneworld Sapphire and Emerald members can access partner lounges regardless of cabin.

"Every new route launched from Heathrow gives passengers and businesses more choice and stronger connections to the world," said Ross Baker, chief customer officer of London Heathrow Airport. "Alaska Airlines' new service to Seattle further strengthens our transatlantic network, opening up opportunities for travel and trade between the UK and the U.S. West Coast. Working closely with airline partners like Alaska is how we deliver the connectivity passengers and businesses want – and keep the UK competitive globally."

Connecting these two cities with vibrant business communities will go beyond tech and finance workers. The cargo capacity enabled by this route will provide businesses in North America and the UK increased opportunities to move their goods across Alaska's extensive network. Whether it's seafood from Alaska and Hawaii or Northwest hops, the 787's capacity and Alaska Air Cargo's reputation for customer service will help strengthen the connection across the pond.

On May 28, Alaska will launch nonstop, seasonal service to Reykjavík as its third European destination in its expanding global network. The daily route is timed to coincide with Iceland's peak summer season and will connect guests to one of the best viewing spots in the world for the August 2026 total solar eclipse.

From Iceland, guests can easily connect to Alaska's many partner airlines to continue exploring Europe, including Icelandair, which offers more than 35 daily departures from the country's capital. And thanks to Alaska's partnership with Icelandair, guests traveling in First Class or as Atmos™ Rewards Gold, Platinum or Titanium elites will also have access to Icelandair's Saga Lounge at Keflavík International Airport.

Coming soon: Alaska's largest, landmark lounge investment

As Alaska grows its international footprint, the airline is also introducing a new, world-class lounge at Seattle–Tacoma International Airport, a key part of its broader investment in the global guest experience.

When it opens in late 2027, the new global Alaska Lounge will become the largest airline lounge in Seattle and one of the largest in the country. Spanning more than 41,000 square feet with approximately 700 seats across two levels, the sophisticated design will feature showers, multiple premium bars, à la carte dining and chef-curated seasonal menus, unlike anything else in the Alaska Lounge network.

The main level will welcome Alaska Lounge members, day-pass guests and eligible First Class guests. The upper level will be dedicated to international long-haul travelers, serving Suites and lie-flat guests as well as eligible Atmos Titanium members traveling internationally. Both floors will feature freshly prepared locally inspired food, Pacific Northwest beers and craft cocktails, and hand-crafted espresso beverages.

Located in Seattle's newly refreshed C Concourse, the Alaska Lounge will offer expansive views of the Olympic Mountains and the airfield below. The project is part of Alaska's multimillion-dollar investment in its lounge network, which includes a new location in Portland opening this summer, along with the carrier's first lounge in San Diego and a new, expanded lounge in Honolulu, both slated for early 2028.

A more connected global journey

The lounge in Seattle builds on Alaska's previously announced international business class Suites experience on the airline's growing fleet of 787-9 Dreamliners. The Suites experience represents the beginning of Alaska's next era in long-haul travel, a thoughtfully designed journey from curb to cabin, with additional enhancements to be unveiled soon.

Now flying to Incheon, London and Rome, the Suites experience will also debut on Seattle–Tokyo service this fall with the return of the 787 to the market. Featuring 34 international business class seats, guests traveling in the Suites enjoy a refined journey, including plush Filson-designed bedding and travel amenity kits with Salt & Stone products, multi-course dining, a customizable Salt & Straw dessert service and a regionally inspired meal before landing.

Alaska's new exclusive check-in lobby for Suites and Atmos Titanium guests is now open in Seattle, allowing for a seamless start to their journey. The Seattle Suites lobby is an exclusive experience with a dedicated entrance to TSA and is extended to immediate family or up to two guests on the same reservation. Dedicated Suites and Titanium member check-in lanes are also rolling out across Alaska's key hubs soon, including Anchorage, Portland, San Francisco and Los Angeles, and internationally in Rome, Tokyo and Seoul, with London starting today and Reykjavík to follow.

Guests traveling to and from Reykjavík, operated on a Boeing 737-8 MAX, will enjoy an elevated onboard experience. First Class guests receive plush Filson-designed blankets, along with pillows and a Filson travel amenity kit filled with Salt & Stone products. Guests in the Main Cabin are treated to a complimentary meal service, including a hot main, small salad and dessert, with vegetarian options available. Premium Class guests can also choose from Alaska's new Premium Snack Basket to complement their meal. The experience comes with a curated lineup of West Coast beverages, both non-alcoholic and alcoholic, such as the Cloud Cruiser IPA from Fremont Brewing of Seattle or Canoe Ridge Chardonnay from Walla Walla, WA.

Alaska is currently installing its entire 737-8 MAX fleet with ultra-fast Wi-Fi so guests can stay connected on their way to Reykjavík, complimentary thanks to T-Mobile and powered by Starlink. Alaska recently became the first airline in the world to equip its entire regional fleet with Starlink; and together with Hawaiian Airlines, will become the first U.S. carrier to offer Starlink on 100% of its wide-body fleet this fall when installation of Starlink is complete on its Dreamliner fleet.

Atmos Rewards members enjoy gate‑to‑gate connectivity, enabling streaming, browsing and messaging throughout the journey. Membership is free and allows guests to earn miles for future travel on Alaska and its oneworld partner airlines.

With new service to Rome, London and Reykjavík, Alaska is bringing together expanded international service and a powerful combined network with Hawaiian Airlines. Together, these investments mark a new chapter in Alaska's global growth, designed to connect guests to more of the world with comfort and care – the Alaska way.

About Alaska, Hawaiian and HorizonAlaska Airlines, Hawaiian Airlines and Horizon Air are subsidiaries of Alaska Air Group, and McGee Air Services is a subsidiary of Alaska Airlines. We are a global airline with hubs in Seattle, Honolulu, Portland, Anchorage, Los Angeles, San Diego and San Francisco. We deliver remarkable care as we fly our guests to more than 140 destinations throughout North America, Latin America, Asia, the Pacific and Europe. Guests can book travel at alaskaair.com and hawaiianairlines.com. Alaska and Hawaiian are members of the oneworld alliance. Members of our Atmos Rewards loyalty program can earn and redeem points with oneworld airlines and our additional global partners that serve over 1,000 worldwide destinations. Learn more about what's happening at Alaska and Hawaiian at news.alaskaair.com. Alaska Air Group is traded on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) as "ALK."

FAQ:

Does Alaska Airlines fly to Europe?

Yes. Alaska Airlines now offers nonstop service from its main hub in Seattle to multiple European destinations, including London Heathrow, Rome and Reykjavík, Iceland. These routes are part of Alaska's growing international network and broader expansion into long-haul global travel. Together, with Hawaiian Airlines, Alaska also offers international service to destinations including Sydney, Tokyo and Seoul/Incheon, with additional global expansion planned.

What time does the Alaska Airlines flight depart from Seattle to Heathrow Airport? From London?

Alaska's nonstop, daily service to London departs Seattle at 9:40 p.m. and arrives at 3:05 p.m., allowing guests to settle in and take advantage of a full evening in the city. The return flight departs London Heathrow at 5 p.m., giving guests the opportunity to enjoy a full morning and afternoon before heading to the airport, and arrives in Seattle at 6:50 p.m., enabling a seamless return with same‑day arrival.

What is Alaska Airlines' international business class Suites experience?

Alaska's international business class Suites experience is the airline's new premium long-haul offering available on its Boeing 787-9 Dreamliner fleet. The experience includes lie-flat seats, curated multi-course dining, premium bedding and amenity kits, elevated lounge access and personalized service designed to create a seamless journey from curb to cabin. The Suites experience represents the beginning of Alaska's next era in long-haul travel, a thoughtfully designed journey from curb to cabin, with additional enhancements to be unveiled soon.

Will there be Wi-Fi on flights to London?

Alaska plans to offer complimentary Wi-Fi thanks to T-Mobile, powered by Starlink, across its fleet — including its 787-9 Dreamliners later this fall — bringing ultra-fast reliable connectivity to long-haul international flights.

Does Alaska Airlines offer premium economy on international flights?

Today, guests can choose from a range of onboard experiences across Alaska's long-haul widebody aircraft, including business class Suites, Premium Class and Main Cabin options, with plans to introduce a premium economy cabin by 2028 to further enhance choice and comfort.

What destinations can travelers connect to from London via oneworld airline partners?

From London Heathrow, travelers can connect to dozens of destinations across Europe, the Middle East, Africa and beyond through oneworld partners, including British Airways, Iberia, Finnair, Qatar Airways and Aer Lingus. Popular connections include cities such as Paris, Madrid, Dublin, Doha (via partner connections), and key destinations across Africa and India, offering seamless global connectivity through Alaska's oneworld alliance.

How does oneworld membership benefit guests flying to and from London on Alaska Airlines?

From London Heathrow Airport, travelers can connect seamlessly to hundreds of destinations across Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia and beyond through oneworld partner airlines, with convenient onward service to cities such as Paris, Madrid, Dublin, Doha and destinations across Africa and India. Through Alaska's oneworld membership, eligible elite members receive reciprocal alliance benefits including priority services, mileage earning opportunities and access to select partner lounges worldwide. When traveling internationally, Alaska Lounge+ members can access participating partner lounges, while guests traveling in Alaska's international business class Suites and oneworld Sapphire and Emerald members receive lounge access regardless of cabin.

Can passengers connect beyond Seattle to other U.S. cities?

Seattle is Alaska Airlines' global gateway, providing convenient connections to more than 100 destinations across the U.S. and North America. From London, guests can easily connect to cities across the West Coast, as well as key destinations throughout the country, including Hawaii and Alaska.

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