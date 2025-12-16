circle x black
Cerca nel sito
 

Comunicato stampa sponsorizzato - Responsabilità editoriale PrNewswire

AM General Sells First HUMVEE Hawkeye 105mm Mobile Howitzer Systems as Part of Three-Year Contract Award

16 dicembre 2025 | 17.51
LETTURA: 2 minuti

PRISTINA, Kosovo, Dec. 16, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Renowned light tactical vehicle and mobility solutions provider, AM General, has finalized a three-year, Direct Commercial Sale (DCS), framework contract with the Ministry of Defense of the Republic of Kosovo for HUMVEE Hawkeye 105mm Mobile Howitzer Systems (MHS), in addition to various support trucks from the HUMVEE family of vehicles, spare parts, and training/maintenance services.

"We are proud to announce the successful sale of the HUMVEE Hawkeye to the Ministry of Defense of Kosovo for the Kosovo Security Force's requirements, a testament to our commitment to providing cutting-edge solutions for modern military needs," said John Chadbourne, AM General Executive Vice President of Business Development. "This system embodies durability, versatility, and advanced technology, ensuring that Kosovo's armed forces are equipped with the best tools to protect and serve. We look forward to continuing our partnership with defense entities worldwide, delivering vehicles that enhance operational effectiveness and safety."

The HUMVEE Hawkeye is equipped with Soft Recoil Technology, which enables the integration of a 105mm cannon onto the rugged, battle-proven HUMVEE platform. This allows for emplacement, firing, and displacement of the system in under 90 seconds – increasing survivability against counterbattery fire versus traditionally towed systems. In addition to HUMVEE Hawkeyes, the KSF will also be receiving ambulances, command and control trucks, along with other support trucks, which enable an entire artillery battery, and establish indirect firing capabilities for the KSF. Deliveries are estimated to begin within the next two years.

About AM GeneralAM General engineers, manufactures, and supports specialized vehicles for military and commercial customers. Its global presence of diverse product offerings in over 70 countries uniquely positions AM General to enhance interoperability and build on its long-standing defense industry and automotive partnerships. With a well-rounded product portfolio, which includes the iconic HUMVEE vehicles, Joint Light Tactical Vehicle A2 (JLTV A2), the next-generation Saber light tactical truck that has enhanced levels of protection, and the revolutionary Hawkeye 105mm Mobile Howitzer with soft recoil technology for mobile platforms, AM General strives to offer continuous improvement that is always mission ready. AM General has extensive experience meeting the changing needs of the defense and automotive industries, supported by its employees at major facilities in Indiana, Michigan, and Ohio, and a strong supplier base that stretches across 46 states. Please see more information about AM General at www.amgeneral.com.

Contact: Deborah Reyes, deborah.reyes@amgeneral.com

 

 

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2846823/AM_General_John_Chadbourne_and_Ejup_Maqedonci.jpgPhoto - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2846824/AM_General_Hawkeye.jpgPhoto - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2846825/AM_General_John_Chadbourne_and_Ejup_Maqedonci_Contract.jpgLogo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2187920/AMG_Color_Logo_Logo.jpg 

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/am-general-sells-first-humvee-hawkeye-105mm-mobile-howitzer-systems-as-part-of-three-year-contract-award-302643722.html

Comunicato stampa sponsorizzato - Responsabilità editoriale PrNewswire. I giornalisti Adnkronos non sono in nessun modo coinvolti né responsabili per i contenuti dei comunicati trasmessi.

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
EN48789 en US Meccanica Trasporti_E_Logistica Auto_E_Motori Politica_E_PA Turismo Economia_E_Finanza Immediapress comunicati aziende informano press release
Vedi anche
News to go
Torna la lebbra in Europa, casi in Romania e Croazia
Flaminia sarebbe pronta al debutto: il primo volo all'Olimpico per la sfida tra Lazio e Cremonese - Video
News to go
Bankitalia: nel 2024 spesa gestione conti correnti tradizionali sale a 101,1 euro
Manovra, Schlein: "A rischio lo Stato sociale, aumentano solo spese militari" - Video
News to go
Sciopero aerei mercoledì 17 dicembre: stop di quattro ore e possibili disagi
Ucraina, Meloni al vertice di Berlino: "Mi aspetto passi avanti" - Video
News to go
Mattarella: “Disordinata e ingiustificata aggressione contro l’Unione europea”
News to go
Multe, rinviati aumenti previsti dal Codice della strada
News to go
Natale, Papa: "No allo shopping dopante"
News to go
Pausa pranzo, ecco quanto si può risparmiare portando il cibo da casa
News to go
Ospedali in Italia, ecco i migliori: Lombardia e Veneto conquistano il podio
News to go
Ocm Vino, via libera Ue: semplificazioni ed etichette più chiare


SEGUICI SUI SOCIAL

threads whatsapp linkedin twitter youtube facebook instagram

ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza