SHENZHEN, China, Nov. 20, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The APEC CEO Summit 2026 concluded on November 18 at the Qianhai International Convention Center in Shenzhen. Hosted by the China Council for the Promotion of International Trade (CCPIT), the summit was held from November 17 to 18 as a supporting event of the 33rd APEC Economic Leaders' Meeting. President Xi Jinping attended the opening ceremony and delivered a keynote speech. The summit drew more than 2,000 political and business leaders from all 21 APEC economies and 13 economies beyond APEC, including the United Kingdom, France, Germany and Switzerland.

Under the theme "To Prosper and Win the Future Together," the summit featured the opening ceremony, speeches by leaders of APEC economies, a business dialogue, thematic discussions, the closing ceremony and the handover of the hosting role. Leaders of APEC economies including Australia; Canada; Chile; Hong Kong, China; the Republic of Korea; Malaysia; Mexico; Russia; Thailand and Vietnam attended the summit, delivering speeches or remarks or joining panel discussions. More than 40 heads of leading Chinese and foreign companies and major business associations exchanged views on the Asia-Pacific economic outlook and new opportunities for cooperation, connectivity, artificial intelligence, sustainable development, the Free Trade Area of the Asia-Pacific (FTAAP), the digital economy, development of the Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macao Greater Bay Area, and digital and green transformation.

Ren Hongbin, Chairman of the CCPIT and Chair of the APEC CEO Summit 2026, presided over the opening ceremony. At the closing ceremony, on behalf of the Asia-Pacific business community, he released The Shenzhen Initiative of the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) CEO Summit 2026, calling for deepening an open regional economy, driving inclusive growth through technological innovation, strengthening regional connectivity, and working together to achieve shared prosperity. It is the first time in the summit's 30-year history that outcomes have been issued in the form of an initiative.

At the handover ceremony, Ren Hongbin passed the hosting role for the next APEC CEO Summit to Nguyen Quang Vinh, Vice Chairman of the Vietnam Chamber of Commerce and Industry.

More information: https://www.apecceosummit2026.cn/en/apec2026/

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