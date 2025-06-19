Appian and AV Software Solutions 360° Form Consortium to Provide Technology Services for the Public Sector in Germany

Joint offer with ten other partners to deliver high-quality consulting and implementation services for process-oriented low-code platforms

BERLIN, June 19, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Appian (NASDAQ: APPN) together with the Competence Center AV Software Solutions 360° (AVS) of Bechtle IT-Systemhaus Bonn was awarded the "Framework Agreement Low-Code Platforms for the Public Sector" recently. Since then, Appian has been one of the preferred technology providers for administration-oriented case processing for over 200 public sector organizations, 14 federal states and other public institutions in Germany. The aim is to further advance the digitalization of administration-oriented case processing in the country.

Combined forces for high-quality implementation

Building on this decision, "PD - The Public Sector Consultants" has an open tender for the "Conclusion of Framework Agreements: Low-Code Implementation Resources" services required to implement technology projects.

Appian and AVS continue to collaborate as strategic partners for this tender and have formed a consortium with other Appian partners. The consortium aims to guarantee not only a leading technological solution but also a high-quality implementation for public sector customers. The cooperation between AVS Appian and its partners ensures optimal support and comprehensive assistance during project implementation. In addition to AVS and Appian, the consortium consists of ten other companies that specialize in consulting and implementation services for Appian products.

"The close collaboration between the partners in our consortium enables us to provide the best possible support for our customers in the public sector," explains Manuel Melles, Regional Vice President Partners of North and Central EMEA at Appian. "This partnership forms the basis for an efficient and high-quality implementation of upcoming projects under the leadership of our strategic partner Bechtle. We are delighted with the high level of interest shown by our partner ecosystem in this initiative."

"After years of digitalization projects in public administration and related challenges, one thing has become clear to me: The platform idea is not only effective for the public sector - it is crucial," adds Christian Rupert Maierhofer, General Director of AV Software Solutions 360°, the Competence Center of the Bechtle IT system house in Bonn. "With the license tender we won last year and the current PD tender for project implementation in the service sector, our mission is clearly defined and in my view, already fulfilled. We are bringing the most powerful product currently on the market, at excellent conditions, together with the best German Appian partners. It's digitally sovereign, secured by a trusteeship with Bechtle: 100% sovereignty, 100% future-proof. The Appian SaaS service with a German provider rounds off the overall picture. Anyone who has doubts about the product quality should take a look at the Gartner reports 2023/2024 - they speak for themselves."

Leading low-code platform for process orchestration and AI

For 25 years, Appian has led the market in process orchestration. No company is better equipped to deploy AI in enterprise processes than Appian. The Appian Platform is one of the leading low-code offerings in the market and a recognized Leader in Gartner's 2024 Magic Quadrant for Enterprise Low-Code Application Platforms. It provides government agencies and other organizations with a robust low-code AI process orchestration solution to automate workflows at scale. The Appian Platform improves operational efficiency, optimizes risk management and accelerates the introduction of new services with the following features:

About Appian

Appian is The Process Company. We deliver a software platform that helps organizations run better processes that reduce costs, improve customer experiences, and gain a strategic edge. Committed to client success, we serve many of the world's largest companies across various industries. For more information, visit appian.com. [Nasdaq: APPN]

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2714751/2025_06_19_Appian_DE_and_AV_Public_Sector_PR___EN.jpgLogo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1948800/Appian_400px_Blank_Logo.jpg

