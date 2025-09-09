Applied Intuition and Komatsu Strike Deal to Transform Mining Industry with Intelligent, Autonomous Machines

Strategic partnership will accelerate the mining industry's shift toward greater safety, efficiency and sustainability

MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif. and MILWAUKEE, Sept. 9, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Applied Intuition, Inc., the industry leader for vehicle intelligence, and Komatsu, a global leader in mining and construction equipment, today announced a multi-year strategic partnership to accelerate the development of next-generation intelligent vehicles for the mining industry.

The partnership represents the most significant technology investment in Komatsu's history, signaling a bold step toward a future of increasingly autonomous, software-driven mining operations.

"Applied Intuition will help usher in the next chapter for a company that has helped shape the foundation of the global mining industry," said Qasar Younis, co-founder and CEO of Applied Intuition. "The mining industry faces a perfect storm: rising costs, safety risks, decarbonization pressures, labor shortages and an increasing demand for critical minerals as a national security imperative. To stay competitive, companies must build smarter machines that can react independently in real time. With Komatsu, we will unlock productivity in some of the world's harshest operating environments while keeping workers safe."

Komatsu will harness Applied Intuition's Vehicle OS to deploy advanced onboard technologies to its vehicles. The company will also leverage Applied Intuition's autonomy technology and AI-powered tooling for haulage and collision avoidance. Access to these solutions will enable Komatsu to optimize safety and energy efficiency, while increasing overall productivity, accelerating product development, and enabling large-scale decarbonization.

"This partnership represents a step-change in Komatsu's ability to deliver autonomous solutions to our mining customers," said Peter Salditt, president, Komatsu Mining Business Division. "Together with Applied Intuition, we're combining mining expertise with cutting-edge autonomous software capabilities to accelerate the deployment of intelligent machines. This collaboration aligns with our long-term vision to transform mining through innovation, automation and sustainable technology."

The partnership comes at a critical time for the mining industry. As mining companies look to modernize operations and enhance safety through innovation, this presents an opportunity to introduce intelligent systems that reduce risk and improve efficiency. The strategic partnership between Komatsu and Applied Intuition aims to meet this challenge by driving meaningful progress in autonomous haulage, helping reduce incidents on mine sites, optimize fleet performance, and support a safer, more productive future for the industry.

Mining remains essential to the automotive sector, with critical minerals powering the backbone of modern vehicles and securing the future of transportation, and is also increasingly recognized as a national security priority. Critical minerals support nearly every Department of Defense system, including drones and fighter jets.

By 2027, the global mining market is projected to grow to $2.78 trillion. As demand for minerals continues to rise from increasingly complex environments, the mining industry faces a critical opportunity to transform today's operations. The mining industry must modernize and build highly intelligent vehicles—using onboard intelligence, AI-driven mapping and safety validation to reduce connectivity reliance and prevent costly mine shutdowns. Together, Applied Intuition and Komatsu are propelling the industry into the next-generation of autonomous platforms.

About Applied IntuitionApplied Intuition is the vehicle intelligence company that accelerates the global adoption of safe, AI-driven machines. Founded in 2017 and now valued at $15 billion following its recent Series F funding round, Applied Intuition delivers the Vehicle OS, Self-Driving System, and toolchain to help customers build intelligent vehicles and shorten time to market. Eighteen of the top 20 global automakers and major programs across the Department of Defense trust Applied Intuition's solutions to deliver vehicle intelligence. Applied Intuition services the automotive, defense, trucking, construction, mining and agriculture industries and is headquartered in Mountain View, CA, with offices in Washington, D.C., San Diego, CA, Ft. Walton Beach, FL, Ann Arbor, MI, London, Stuttgart, Munich, Stockholm, Bangalore, Seoul and Tokyo. Learn more at applied.co.

About KomatsuKomatsu develops and supplies technologies, equipment and services for the construction, mining, forklift, industrial and forestry markets. For more than a century, the company has been creating value for its customers through manufacturing and technology innovation, partnering with others to empower a sustainable future where people, business and the planet thrive together. Front-line industries worldwide use Komatsu solutions to develop modern infrastructure, extract fundamental minerals, manage forests and create consumer products. The company's global service and distributor networks support customer operations to help enhance safety and promote productivity while working to optimize performance. Learn more at www.komatsu.com.

