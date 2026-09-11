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Atradius Surety enters the Canadian market

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11 settembre 2026 | 10.01
LETTURA: 1 minuti

New offering supports growing demand for guarantees in construction, real estate and commercial sectors

AMSTERDAM, Sept. 11, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Atradius Surety has expanded into Canada, marking an important milestone in its international growth strategy. Its offering helps Canadian businesses secure contractual, legal, and regulatory obligations while preserving bank credit capacity.

Atradius is a leading surety provider in Europe, with local presence in Belgium, Denmark, Finland, France, Germany, Italy, Luxembourg, Netherlands, Norway, Portugal, Spain, Sweden, and United Kingdom. The company is now extending its global footprint, establishing its first branch beyond Europe.

On 31 August 2026, Sam Halilovic was appointed Senior Manager, Surety Canada. He is responsible for establishing and developing Atradius Surety's Canadian business, building relationships with customers and brokers, and supporting the company's long-term growth ambitions in the market.

Commenting on the expansion, Halilovic said: "The Canadian surety market is a growing, relationship-driven sector, supported by ongoing infrastructure, construction, and government procurement projects, which continue to create opportunities for surety companies to expand their presence. Canada offers room for a well-capitalised international carrier like Atradius to differentiate itself through responsive underwriting, specialised product knowledge, and expertise. We can become a trusted long-term partner for brokers and contractors seeking consistency, capacity, and responsiveness".

Atradius Surety will focus on the construction sector, real estate developers, publicly listed companies, and international businesses especially those needing cross-border capacity in both Europe and Canada. The expansion reflects Atradius Surety's commitment to supporting customers across markets and reinforces its position as a trusted surety partner with growing international capacity.

Atradius More information at https://group.atradius.com.

Press contact: Pavel Gómez del Castillo pavel.gomezdelcastillo@atradius.com

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/atradius-surety-enters-the-canadian-market-302875311.html

Copyright 2026 PR Newswire. All Rights Reserved.

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