Automation Anywhere Integrates with AWS to Showcase the Future of Human-Agent Collaboration

Empowering Business Users with AI-powered Process Agents that Understand Natural Language and Turn Intent into Action—No Code Required

NEW YORK, July 16, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- At the AWS Summit New York City, Automation Anywhere, the leader in Agentic Process Automation (APA), and Amazon Web Services, Inc. (AWS), today announced an enhancement to its Automation Co-Pilot through a new integration with Amazon Q Business. Combining Amazon Q's enterprise-grade generative AI and Automation Anywhere's industry-first Process Reasoning Engine (PRE) enhances and amplifies the intuitive experience for business users. This combination enhances Automation Anywhere's Automation Co-Pilot's natural language interface which expediently turns intent into real outcomes. This enhancement to Automation Co-Pilot is also available today to developers and can be delivered as a standalone application or embedded into the primary application used by business users.

With this integration, developers can now build dynamic, accurate cross-application workflows that deliver up to 10x more value than general purpose chatbots because they are grounded in real-time enterprise data via Retrieval Augmented Generation (RAG) from Amazon Q Business and powered by Automation Anywhere's PRE, the core of Automation Anywhere's APA system. This new integration also enables business users to simply describe what they need in everyday language and AI agents immediately go to work executing complex multi-step processes directly within the enterprise applications they already use. Users stay in control with human-in-the-loop review and approval all within a single interface.

"This new capability in our Automation Co-Pilot represents a new era in enterprise AI—one where people don't just use automation, they collaborate with it," said Adi Kuruganti, chief product officer at Automation Anywhere. "By combining natural language, embedded experiences, real-time data, and reasoning, we're transforming how work gets done. This is the next step toward the Autonomous Enterprise, where every employee is empowered by digital agents that adapt to their needs and act with intent."

"At Tangentia, we're focused on helping our clients harness the power of agentic AI to transform how work gets done," said Vijay Thomas, CEO at Tangentia. "This collaboration with Automation Anywhere unlocks a new level of AI-powered automation. With Automation Co-Pilot, integrated with Amazon Q Business and powered by the Process Reasoning Engine, our clients can simply describe what they need in natural language and AI agents take care of the rest. The ability to deliver faster, more accurate, and personalized outcomes is a game-changer for business users across industries."

About Automation Anywhere

