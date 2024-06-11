Automation Anywhere Unveils New AI + Automation Enterprise System Empowering Companies to Achieve 10x Business Impact with AI Agents and Transforming Mission-Critical Workflows

2nd Generation GenAI Process Models and New AI Studio Enable Democratized AI Agent Creation, Rapid Automation Development and 3x Faster Time to Value

AUSTIN, Texas, June 11, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- IMAGINE 2024 -- Automation Anywhere, a leader in AI-powered automation, announced its new AI + Automation Enterprise System that puts AI to work with automation to drive exponential outcomes. Unveiled during Imagine 2024, the company's new offering is infused with its second-generation GenAI Process Models to speed up discovery, development and deployment of AI process automations. The company also launched new AI Agents to manage complex cognitive tasks and automate more than ever before possible across every system in an enterprise. These solutions will help organizations achieve dramatic efficiency improvements, driving process tasks that formerly took hours down to minutes, and delivering 3x time to value and up to 10x business impact across business workflows that include customer service operations, finance, IT and HR.

"Every enterprise today is facing the same inescapable growth and productivity mandate to work smarter, not harder — to be more productive, more efficient, and more innovative," said Mihir Shukla, CEO and Co-Founder, Automation Anywhere. "Automation is the foundation that's gotten us partway there. But AI Agent-powered automation is the breakthrough that will take us beyond — to automate the seemingly impossible, create a new operating model for business, and drive enterprise transformation with stunning results."

From Basic Tasks to Rapid Cognitive Workflows with Enterprise AI Agents

A breakthrough new feature is the ability to build custom AI Agents with the new AI Agent Studio. AI Agents take automation to the next level with the ability to learn from enterprise data, make informed decisions, and take action responsibly across any enterprise system, speeding processes by up to 90 percent. AI Agent Studio features low-code tools, making it easy for developers of all skill levels to quickly create specialized AI Agents to help with their specific use cases – no data scientist required. These AI Agents combine AI and action to tackle more complex cognitive work, like identifying and automatically replacing a product in the case of a stock shortage. They are adaptive, capable of learning from complex enterprise data, and able to take swift action for quick resolution and higher ROI.

Enterprise AI Agent Highlights:

"AI Agent Studio has truly streamlined my workflow, boosted my productivity, and has been a game-changer," said Khaled Mostafa, Intelligent Automation Services Delivery Manager, Magnoos Information Systems. "The ability to seamlessly switch between foundational models from leading vendors within a single platform has significantly enhanced my prompt engineering process. Governance is critical and the features are incredibly robust, offering detailed insights into all our interactions with these models which makes me much more comfortable including GenAI capabilities in my automations."

GenAI Process Models 2.0 – Speed the Development Lifecycle with an AI-Powered Flywheel

The underlying engines that power the AI + Automation Enterprise System are Automation Anywhere's unique GenAI Process Models. The GenAI Process Models 2.0 are exclusively designed to drive faster process discovery, 30 percent faster automation creation, 90 percent accuracy with document processing, and 50 percent more automation resiliency – above and beyond what LLMs alone can deliver. The models are tuned with rich metadata from more than 300 million process automations running on Automation Anywhere's cloud-native platform.

A new set of developer automation solutions built on the new GenAI Process Models 2.0 include:

Document Automation, which has seen tremendous customer response and 9x customer growth year on year, leverages generative AI enhancements for real-time processing of any document type, including unstructured documents and achieves more than 90 percent accuracy. Companies now can rapidly capture data in the flow of work from any document type with the new ability to extract data from complex tables, more than 30 supported languages, and expanded model options. Model setup and deployment is faster and easier than ever with a new testing and setup experience and new support for on-prem deployment.

"Automation Anywhere continues to seamlessly integrate AI and automation to help customers get more out of their AI investments. These latest enhancements and platform capabilities, including AI Agents, make AI-powered automation even more accessible, empowering organizations and employees to leverage AI in new ways, helping them work smarter than ever before," said Maureen Fleming, Program Vice President of Intelligent Process Automation Research, IDC.

Accelerate Business Productivity with AI Solutions for Business

To help customers to achieve value quickly, Automation Anywhere is also delivering a suite of AI-powered solutions to help accelerate business outcomes across all key business functions.

