circle x black
Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU adnverify
meteo oroscopo newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Martedì 04 Marzo 2025
Aggiornato: 01:27
10 ultim'ora clock BREAKING NEWS

comunicato stampa

Avecho and Sandoz enter exclusive license and development agreement to commercialise CBD for insomnia in Australia

04 marzo 2025 | 01.27
LETTURA: 3 minuti

Highlights:

click here to register

MELBOURNE, Australia, March 3, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Avecho Biotechnology Limited (ASX: AVE) ("Avecho" or the "Company") today announced it has signed an exclusive ten-year development and licensing agreement with Sandoz Group AG ("Sandoz") for the commercial rights to Avecho's Phase III cannabidiol ("CBD") capsule for insomnia in Australia.  Avecho retains the rights to commercialise the product in all other territories, with Sandoz granted a first right of refusal for these markets.  Avecho's CBD capsule aims to be the first pharmaceutical CBD product registered with the Therapeutic Goods Administration ("TGA") as an over-the-counter medicine, which market forecasts predict could generate sales surpassing US$125M per annum in Australia[2].

Sandoz has agreed to an upfront licensing fee of US$3M (approx. A$4.8M[1]) for the exclusive commercial rights to the CBD product for insomnia in Australia. Avecho will continue to fund and oversee the ongoing Phase III clinical trial. Upon successful completion, Avecho and Sandoz will collaborate to secure TGA regulatory approval.  Sandoz will purchase finished product from Avecho and assume responsibility for the product's commercialisation, including marketing and distribution in Australia. Avecho is eligible for development milestone payments totalling US$16M prior to commercialisation and will receive tiered royalties ranging from 14% to 19% on net sales once on market.

Avecho CEO, Dr Paul Gavin, said: "We are excited to announce this partnership with Sandoz, which underscores the commercial potential of Avecho's drug delivery platform and our shared commitment to deliver innovative insomnia treatments.  Nearly 9.5 million Australians experience symptoms of insomnia with approximately 3.6 million of those considered chronic[3].  Sandoz's extensive reach and expertise in the Australian market will ensures our products are widely accessible to insomnia patients across Australia. This partnership provides Avecho with a strong commercial foundation for success."

The Agreement as an initial term of 10 years, with automatic extensions for two further renewal terms of two years each, unless terminated by agreement between both parties. The Company also confirms that the Agreement is otherwise subject to standard terms and conditions typical of a contract of this nature.

Investor webinar

Avecho will hold an investor webinar for shareholders and all other interested parties to provide more detail on this major milestone for the company.

CEO, Dr Paul Gavin, will present at 11.00am (AEDT) on Tuesday 4 March 2025.

Register to attend the presentation at the following link:https://us02web.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_t4VmfT8RTX-0FexBBLJ_6Q 

A recording will be available at the above link shortly after the conclusion of the live session, and the replay will also be available via the Company's website and social media channels. 

Questions can be submitted on the day or sent in advance to matt@nwrcommunications.com.au.

This announcement has been authorised by the Board of Directors of Avecho Biotechnology Limited.

See more here - avecho.com.au

[1] Based on RBA exchange rate of 1 USD = 1.61 AUD as at 28th February 2025.

[2] Fresh Leaf Analytics, Australian Medicinal Cannabis Market, H1 2021.

[3] The societal and economic burden of insomnia in adults: An international study, RAND, 2023.

 

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/avecho-and-sandoz-enter-exclusive-license-and-development-agreement-to-commercialise-cbd-for-insomnia-in-australia-302390766.html

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
EN31963 en US Salute_E_Benessere Chimica_E_Farmacia Chimica_E_Farmacia Economia_E_Finanza Salute_E_Benessere Altro Economia_E_Finanza Economia_E_Finanza Immediapress comunicati aziende informano press release
Vedi anche
News to go
A febbraio inflazione Eurozona cala al 2,4%
News to go
Italia-Giappone, Mattarella: "Collaborazione, amicizia e fiducia crescenti"
News to go
Rottamazione quater, 5 marzo ultimo giorno per pagare la rata
News to go
Hamas, respinta 'formulazione' Israele su estensione prima fase tregua
News to go
Donne e lavoro, ultime notizie
News to go
Olio tunisino mette in crisi il settore italiano, l'allarme Coldiretti
News to go
Italia Paese più anziano d'Europa e che invecchia più velocemente
Meloni-Starmer, incontro a Downing Street prima del vertice Ue sull'Ucraina - Video
News to go
Apple, nuove funzionalità per la sicurezza dei minori
News to go
Bitcoin sceso sotto la soglia degli 80mila dollari
News to go
Bonus bebè, a chi spetta e come richiederlo
News to go
Ucraina, Zelensky a Washington: oggi l'incontro con Trump


SEGUICI SUI SOCIAL

threads whatsapp linkedin twitter youtube facebook instagram

ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza