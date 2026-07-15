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Bell Integration joins United Nations Global Compact, reinforcing its commitment to responsible business

15 luglio 2026 | 09.06
LETTURA: 2 minuti

Aligning its operations with the UN Global Compact's Ten Principles 

LONDON, July 15, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Bell Integration has joined the United Nations Global Compact initiative - a voluntary initiative for the development, implementation and disclosure of responsible business practices.

With this announcement, Bell Integration will be joining thousands of other companies globally committed to taking responsible business action to operate responsibly in alignment with Ten universal principles.

Manpreet Gill, Chief Executive Officer, Bell Integration: "I'm incredibly proud that Bell has joined the United Nations Global Compact, which not only reinforces our strategic commitment to building a more sustainable future for everyone, but also strengthens our position to drive positive and impactful change."

As part of this pledge, Bell will provide transparent reporting on the actions it has taken to uphold the initiative's Ten Principles to the UN Global Compact annually on our ongoing efforts. These cover:

Environmental stewardshipBell Integration's profile on the United Nations Global Compact

About the UN Global Compact

Launched in 2000, the UN Global Compact is the largest corporate sustainability initiative in the world, with more than 20,000 companies based in over 160 countries, and more than 60 Global Compact Networks.

About Bell Integration

As a participant of the United Nations Global Compact, Bell Integration is committed to aligning strategies and operations with universal principles on human rights, labour, environment and anti-corruption, and take actions that advance societal goals

Founded in 1995, Bell Integration is an IT services, system integrator & consulting business specialising in Cloud, Data Centre Migration, and AI. Headquartered in the UK and employing over 1000 people across the globe, Bell Integration provides a comprehensive lifecycle of multi-vendor services that address the pain points of deploying, managing, supporting, and decommissioning modern, hybrid IT environments.

Bell Microsystems Limited, trading as Bell Integration.

Media contactFinola Sloyan MCIPR | pr@bell-integration.com | +44 2392 825925

 

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