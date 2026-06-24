BIWATT Expands Sodium-Ion Energy Storage Portfolio with UL-Certified NFPP-Based R5 and I3 Batteries

MUNICH, June 24, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- BIWATT today unveiled its new PowerNest R5 residential storage battery and PowerLake I3 commercial and industrial storage battery at Intersolar Europe 2026, expanding its sodium-ion energy storage portfolio for residential and commercial applications.

Unlike conventional battery integration approaches, BIWATT has taken an active role in cell-level development, defining the performance, safety, and reliability requirements of energy storage applications from the earliest stages of product design. This approach has enabled the company to develop a dedicated sodium-ion battery platform optimized specifically for energy storage.

The launch of R5 and I3 builds on BIWATT's ongoing advancement of sodium-ion energy storage commercialization. The company previously introduced its rack-mounted PowerNest R2 and stackable PowerNest R3 sodium-ion batteries, both of which have entered commercial delivery across international markets.

Built on the same technology platform, the new PowerNest R5 delivers modular scalability, intelligent battery optimization, and active balancing technology for residential energy storage applications. The PowerLake I3 extends the platform into commercial and industrial markets, offering flexible deployment options and intelligent maintenance capabilities for solar-plus-storage, backup power, and distributed energy projects.

To support future international market expansion, BIWATT is also progressing UL1973 certification and UL9540A testing for its sodium-ion battery products, reinforcing its commitment to high safety standards.

"Energy storage requires more than simply selecting a battery chemistry," Owen, CEO of BIWATT, emphasized in his remarks at the launch event. "Our focus has been to participate deeply in cell-level innovation and develop sodium-ion batteries specifically engineered for energy storage applications. The launch of R5 and I3 reflects that long-term commitment."

Today, BIWATT sodium-ion products are deployed across more than 20 countries, primarily in Europe, demonstrating the growing commercial adoption of sodium-ion energy storage.

About BIWATTBIWATT is a digital green power innovator and sodium-ion technology pioneer. Focused on energy storage and system integration, BIWATT delivers a complete sodium-ion ecosystem for residential, mobility, and commercial applications, including battery systems, sodium-ion-optimized inverters, and in-house BMS, cloud platform, and intelligent APP solutions.

For more details, please contact:Rita OuyangPhone: +86-755-86961716E-mail: Biz@biwattpower.com

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