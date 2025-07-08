Boehringer Ingelheim Harnesses GenAI to Transform Case Intake with LifeSphere® NavaX™

Global Biopharma Leader Streamlines Pharmacovigilance with 90% Data Accuracy and Enhanced Efficiency

BOSTON, July 8, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- ArisGlobal, an AI-first technology company at the forefront of life sciences and creator of LifeSphere®, today announced that Boehringer Ingelheim has implemented LifeSphere® NavaX™, unlocking new levels of automation and efficiency across its global safety operations.

As part of Boehringer's broader digital transformation strategy, the organization is now leveraging NavaX-powered Advanced Intake to process individual case safety reports (ICSRs). The solution's application of GenAI and Dynamic Data Extraction technologies is delivering tangible results: within weeks of deployment, case forms are being processed with up to 90% average data extraction accuracy — reducing manual effort despite quality control steps and accelerating timelines.

The successful implementation of NavaX marks the next milestone in Boehringer's journey to modernize pharmacovigilance through scalable, AI-powered automation. By streamlining case intake and reducing manual effort, the solution allows safety teams to focus on higher-value activities such as medical review and benefit-risk analysis.

"Our mission in pharmacovigilance is to ensure patient safety while continuously improving efficiency and quality," said Dr. Robert Buchberger, Head of Patient Safety and Pharmacovigilance at Boehringer Ingelheim. "By going live with LifeSphere NavaX, we are unlocking the potential of AI and automation to transform how our teams process cases—scaling faster, more flexibly and with greater accuracy. This partnership supports our long-term vision to create a future-ready safety organization."

"This go-live is more than a technology milestone—it's a powerful example of how global pharma leaders can operationalize GenAI to build scalable, intelligent pharmacovigilance ecosystems," said Steve Nuckols, Chief Customer Officer at ArisGlobal. "Boehringer Ingelheim is a valued innovation partner, and we are proud to support their vision with LifeSphere NavaX now and in the future."

NavaX is ArisGlobal's cognitive computing engine, powering all AI-products across the LifeSphere® Unify platform. In safety, its advanced automation capabilities enable life sciences organizations to meet growing regulatory demands, improve compliance, and increase operational agility. Boehringer's implementation reflects a growing trend among top-tier pharmaceutical companies using NavaX to modernize safety operations through scalable, AI-enabled automation.

About ArisGlobal

ArisGlobal, an AI-first technology company and creator of LifeSphere®, is transforming the way today's most successful life sciences companies develop breakthroughs and bring new products to market. Headquartered in the United States, ArisGlobal has regional offices in Europe, India, Japan, and China. For more updates, follow ArisGlobal on LinkedIn. www.arisglobal.com.

