CAPELLA BANGKOK NAMED NO.1 IN THE WORLD'S 50 BEST HOTELS 2024

LONDON, Sept. 17, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The list of The World's 50 Best Hotels 2024 has been announced at a glittering awards ceremony at London's Guildhall.

The unveiling highlights outstanding hotel experiences across the world in a list that will shape the aspirations of consumers, travellers and hoteliers globally.

See the full list of The World's 50 Best Hotels 2024 here.

Capella Bangkok takes the top spot, climbing 10 places from No.11 in 2023. Opened in 2020, Capella Bangkok is surrounded by lush gardens and exudes the elegance of a grand dame combined with the intimacy of a boutique hotel. No.2 and the winner of this year's Carlo Alberto Best Boutique Hotel Award is Passalacqua, set in an 18th-century villa beside Italy's Lake Como.

Asia leads the way with 19 ranked hotels in total, including four in Bangkok: Capella Bangkok (No.1), Mandarin Oriental Bangkok (No.12), Four Seasons Bangkokat Chao Phraya River (No.14) and The Siam (No.26), while Japan has three hotels featured including Bulgari Tokyo (No.22), which also wins the Nikka Best New Hotel Award 2024.

Europe boasts 13 winning hotels, with France, the UK and Italy each featuring four properties, including Cheval Blanc Paris (No.4), Claridge's (No.11) in London and Four Seasons Firenze (No.19). North America has nine hotels on the list including Chablé Yucatán (No.16) in Mexico. Oceania and Africa each boast four hotels on the list, including The Calile (No.25) in Brisbane and Mount Nelson (No.28) in Cape Town.

Website:https://www.theworlds50best.com/hotels/Media Centre:https://mediacentre.theworlds50best.com/

