Casper Ruud Returns to Stockholm as Bybit EU Expands Across the Nordics

STOCKHOLM, May 19, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Casper Ruud is returning to the Bybit Stockholm Open, this time at the center of Bybit EU's growing Nordic presence.

The Norwegian tennis star and defending Stockholm Open champion has confirmed his participation in the 2026 tournament, marking one of the first major moments of Bybit EU's title sponsorship of the historic ATP 250 event in Stockholm.

Widely regarded as one of Scandinavia's most recognized athletes, Ruud has reached three Grand Slam finals during his career.

"Stockholm is a special place for me. Winning here last year was one of the highlights of my season, and I'm excited to come back and defend my title," said Ruud.

For Bybit EU, the sponsorship of the Bybit Stockholm Open reflects a broader push into the Nordic region through sport, lifestyle, and fan engagement.

"Having Casper Ruud return to the Bybit Stockholm Open is a huge moment for us and for tennis fans across the Nordics," said Gustav Buder, Region Partner Nordic at Bybit EU.

The partnership is part of Bybit EU's wider European expansion under the MiCAR regulatory framework, combining premium sports experiences with a new generation of digital financial products and fan activations.

Held annually at Stockholm's Royal Tennis Hall, the Stockholm Open is one of Europe's longest-running professional indoor tournaments. Bybit EU joins as title sponsor in 2026, with Ruud returning as defending champion after winning the title last year.

Bybit EU is introducing a range of exclusive tournament experiences and rewards for users, more information is available here https://www.bybit.eu/en-EU/promo/campaign/bybitstockholmopen

#BybitEU | #NewFinancialPlatform

About Bybit EUBybit EU GmbH is an Austrian Crypto-Asset Service Provider (CASP) authorized under the Markets in Crypto-Assets Regulation (MiCAR) in Austria. Bybit EU serves customers across the entire European Economic Area (EEA) – with the exception of Malta – via the bybit.eu platform.

Bybit EU GmbH is authorized to offer the following services:

Bybit EU GmbH is neither the operator of a trading platform for crypto-assets nor provides investment advice.

Media Contact: press@bybit.eu www.bybit.eu

Disclaimer: This press release is provided for informational purposes only and does not constitute investment advice or an offer to buy or sell digital assets. The products and services mentioned herein are subject to applicable laws and regulations in the relevant jurisdictions and may not be available in certain regions.

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