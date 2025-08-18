circle x black
CCTV+: When the Blue Danube Meets the Emerald Qiandao Lake

18 agosto 2025 | 04.23
BEIJING, Aug. 18, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Gunther Riehle, a world top-ten photographer, hails from Germany, the source of the Danube River. Wu Zongqi, honorary chairman of the Zhejiang Photographers Association, calls China's famous Qiandaohu Lake home. The two became friends at a photo contest over a decade ago, and their cross-border friendship has lasted 12 years. Wu has visited Germany, where he created piles of photos. This year, he wants to invite his German friend to see his hometown. What will spark off when the "Blue Danube" meets the "Emerald Qiandao Lake"?

Video - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2751364/1.mp4

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/cctv-when-the-blue-danube-meets-the-emerald-qiandao-lake-302531838.html

