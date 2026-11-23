BEIJING, Nov. 23, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Three thousand years ago, the glow of bronze-smelting fires illuminated the Central Plains of China, heralding the rise of a great civilization. The people of ancient China cast bronze vessels for ritual purposes, using them to embody their values and beliefs, honor deities, bring peace to the people, and establish social order. Three millennia later, the intricate designs and inscriptions on these artifacts preserve memories of the natural world, homeland, and family. These traditions have not faded with the passage of time; instead, they have been passed down through generations, remaining an enduring part of Chinese life.

The documentary Echoes ofBronze Age Civilization, produced by the Global Chinese Program Center of China Media Group (CMG), will air on CCTV International (CCTV-4) from November 23 to 28, at 19:30 each evening.

The six-episode series comprises: A Dinner Across Time, When the Bells Resound, The Eternal Flame, Crafting Legacy, Songs of the Grasslands, and A Feast of Qin. Drawing on monumental bronze artifacts from museum collections, the documentary weaves together the recreation of intangible cultural heritage, traditional opera performances, festival celebrations, ceremonial traditions, and everyday life. Through these stories, it explores a central question: How has Chinese civilization, as brilliant as a galaxy of stars, endured and continued to thrive across thousands of years?

Combining on-location filming, digital visual effects, and carefully crafted visual design, the series offers a multidimensional portrayal of how the traditions of ritual and music have been passed down through folk culture. It highlights the enduring value and distinctive appeal of China's cultural treasures, showing how they continue to find new expression in contemporary life.

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