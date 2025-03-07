CGTN AMERICA & CCTV UN: China in Springtime - Sharing Opportunities with the World

WASHINGTON, March 7, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- CGTN America & CCTV UN releases "China in Springtime – Sharing Opportunities with the World."

A special event presented by the China Media Group at the Polsky Center for Entrepreneurship and Innovation, at the University of Chicago, will highlight pathways for cooperation in science, technology, business, and to continue to advance cultural exchanges between China and the United States.

On March 10th, "China in Springtime – Sharing Opportunities with the World" will host around 100 guests, including diplomats, former governors, professors, entrepreneurs and students from China and the U.S. to understand the complex challenges we face today and the solutions the leaders of tomorrow can provide.

As part of the Young Envoy Scholarship (YES) Program, 50 thousand young Americans will visit China through study and exchange programs over the next five years. The belief is that the young can help forge better relations between China and the United States.

Students who visited China will tell us about their experiences, how these people-to people exchanges offer them a chance to learn more about Chinese culture, create lasting friendships and help them gain a global perspective.

We'll hear from students about their trips to China – the places they visited, the people they met – and how that has enriched their education and bolstered their hopes for improved Sino-U.S. relations.

Technology is also important in bridging societies together. It is reshaping industries and economies at an unprecedented pace. Collaboration can take global advancements to new heights. We will discuss how breakthrough discoveries are bringing China and the U.S. together and the role of technology in finding common ground.

The event is co-organized by China Media Group, China General Chamber of Commerce - Chicago, and the Future Wanxiang Foundation.

Contact : Distribution@cgtnamerica.com