Clarios Reaches Milestone: One-Millionth 12 Volt Lithium-Ion Battery produced

HANOVER, Germany and GLENDALE, Wis., Feb. 20, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Clarios, a global leader in advanced energy storage solutions, has achieved this milestone with the support of its global network. The company manufactures Lithium Titanate Oxide (LTO) cells in the USA and assembles systems in Europe, close to its customers. On January 31, 2025, Clarios produced its one millionth lithium-ion 12 volt battery, underscoring its role as an innovator in low voltage energy storage technologies. These batteries are critical for vehicles with high electrification, including internal combustion (IC), hybrids, plug-in hybrids (PHEV), and electric vehicles (EV).

With the production of 6 million 10Ah LTO Prismatic Power Cells and 1 million 12V Lithium-Ion batteries, Clarios has marked a significant milestone in its transition from a pure Lead Acid battery manufacturer to a chemistry-agnostic Energy Systems supplier. All LTO cells are produced in-house at the Clarios plant in Meadowbrook, Michigan, US. The production line for lithium-ion low-voltage batteries was launched in 2020 in Hanover, Germany. Since then, Clarios has continuously invested in advancing its technology and production capacities to meet the growing demand for cutting-edge battery systems.

The Clarios Hanover lithium-ion assembly site plays a central role in Clarios' global production strategy. With state-of-the-art technology and a dedicated workforce, innovative energy storage solutions are developed here for deployment worldwide. The production line is a pioneer in manufacturing low-voltage battery systems and serves as a blueprint for other locations.

The team in Hanover is characterized by outstanding teamwork and continuous development. Particularly noteworthy is the integration of new expertise in engineering and software development. The acquisition of the Paragon Power business in 2023 allowed Clarios to successfully incorporate additional knowledge and experienced employees into the existing team. This combination of experience and innovation is a key success factor.

Currently, Clarios produces 12 Volt high-performance lithium-ion low-voltage batteries for modern vehicles and is working on future-oriented technologies such as sodium-ion batteries, supercapacitor solutions, and dual-voltage systems. These products highlight Clarios' commitment to sustainable and efficient future mobility.

"Our teams in Hannover, Germany, Meadowbrook Holland Michigan; US, and worldwide set new standards every day. Their commitment and innovative spirit make Clarios what it is today," emphasizes David Patel, Vice President Energy Systems Clarios.

With its one-millionth lithium-ion low-voltage battery, Clarios is well-prepared to tackle future challenges in the mobility sector. The company plans further investments in research and development as well as the expansion of its product portfolio to deliver sustainable and high-performance solutions.

About Clarios

Clarios is the global leader in advanced, low-voltage battery technologies for mobility. Our batteries and smart solutions power nearly every type of vehicle and are found in 1 of 3 cars on the road today. With around 18,000 employees in over 100 countries, we bring deep expertise to our Aftermarket and OEM partners, and reliability, safety and comfort to everyday lives. We answer to the planet with a rigorous sustainability focus – advancing best-in-class sustainability practices and advocating for them across our industry. We work to ensure 100% of our products sold are recyclable, and we recycle 8,000 batteries an hour in our network. Clarios is a Brookfield portfolio company.

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2573556/Clarios_Logo.jpg