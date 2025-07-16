circle x black
Concirrus Expands ESG Adoption with Hellenic Hull Partnership

16 luglio 2025 | 15.37
LONDON, July 16, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Concirrus is set to lead the transformation of ESG-focused underwriting, with Hellenic Hull becoming the latest marine insurance management company to adopt its advanced ESG module. This collaboration highlights Concirrus' commitment to equipping insurers with cutting-edge analytics that support sustainable decision-making and compliance with global decarbonisation regulations.

 

 

As these regulations grow increasingly stringent, marine Hull insurers and P&I clubs face increasing pressure to align with compliance frameworks such as MARPOL and voluntary initiatives like the Poseidon Principles for Marine Insurance. By integrating Concirrus' AI-driven analytics with OceanMind's industry-leading emissions data, Hellenic Hull is taking a proactive stance in evaluating and enhancing fleet sustainability.

"Our partnership with Hellenic Hull underscores the growing industry commitment to sustainable underwriting," said James Whitlam, Product Director at Concirrus. "By integrating our ESG module powered by OceanMind's emissions intelligence, we provide insurers with the tools needed to align with evolving regulations and drive meaningful environmental impact." 

The integration of Concirrus' ESG capabilities enables Hellenic Hull to measure the alignment of its insured portfolio with international emissions regulations and to support shipowners through this transition. This advancement promotes industry-wide transparency and sustainability. 

"Hellenic Hull is dedicated to embedding ESG principles across its operations," said Ilias Tsakiris, CEO of Hellenic Hull. "Concirrus' ESG module offers valuable insights that help shipowners monitor their carbon footprint while ensuring compliance. For over 30 years, ethos, adaptability, and sustainability have been at the heart of our company's strategy, passed down through generations. As we look to the future, we must fully embrace the tools technology offers to prepare for and contribute to a more sustainable world."

This collaboration marks a significant milestone in the insurance industry's push toward data-driven sustainability. By embedding ESG-focused analytics into underwriting processes, Concirrus empowers insurers like Hellenic Hull to set new standards for responsible marine insurance.

About Concirrus 

Concirrus delivers awe-inspiring technology for specialty and commercial insurance, transforming hours-long underwriting processes into quote-ready decisions in seconds. Supporting lines including property, casualty, aviation, transportation, marine, surety, construction, political violence, and terrorism, Concirrus enables smarter risk selection, faster quoting, and more profitable books of business. Trusted by leading insurers worldwide. https://concirrus.ai 

About Hellenic Hull

Hellenic Hull Management (HMIA) Ltd is a pioneering marine insurance management company. Since 1994, Hellenic Hull has been at the forefront of the marine insurance industry, leveraging extensive market knowledge and technical expertise, supported by a global network of insurance brokers.

Since 2016, Hellenic Hull has partnered with an International Group P&I Club, American P&I Club and since July 2024 with SiriusPoint, a global underwriter of insurance and reinsurance providing solutions to clients and brokers around the world. Its unique brand differentiation marketing strategy emphasizes the credibility, stability, and reputation of the company's capital and capacity providers. For more information please visit: https://hma.com.cy.

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2683668/5417804/Concirrus_Logo.jpg

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/concirrus-expands-esg-adoption-with-hellenic-hull-partnership-302506810.html

