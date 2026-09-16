Configit Named as a Sample Vendor in the Gartner® Hype Cycle™ for Discrete Manufacturing Technologies, 2026

COPENHAGEN, Denmark , Sept. 16, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Configit, the global leader in Configuration Lifecycle Management (CLM), today announced that the company has been named as a Sample Vendor in the Gartner Hype Cycle for Discrete Manufacturing Technologies, 2026 in both the Product Configuration Platform and Product Rejuvenation categories.

As Gartner notes, manufacturers are working to "evolve to more profitable businesses by transforming engineer-to-order (ETO) businesses into configure-to-order (CTO) businesses." In our view, this is helping drive the need for Product Configuration Platforms since, according to Gartner, "Manufacturers' desire for efficient tools to manage increasingly complex product variants to better fulfill their B2B customers or consumers' demand for customized and servitized products tailored to their needs."

Concurrently, the sustainability movement continues to inform consumer choices, leading manufacturers to seek methods of extending their products' life cycles through modular design. Gartner stated in the report, regarding the Product Rejuvenation category: "Software-defined products built on standardized platforms are unlocking new revenue streams, making it essential to upgrade hardware to support evolving digital capabilities. Embracing a 'build-to-last' philosophy then extends this value— shifting manufacturers toward durable materials, superior craftsmanship and models where leased assets are reused with upgraded components."

Configit Ace® is a composable SaaS product configuration and variant management solution that aligns product data across the organization, creating a central data backbone for configurable products. Configit delivers a fully integrated product configuration platform built on its Virtual Tabulation® (VT™) technology that manages highly complex configuration logic with deterministic accuracy and enterprise-scale performance while eliminating configuration errors. The solution connects product configuration data and processes end-to-end over the entire lifecycle of the configurable product, from initial design to delivery, maintenance, and rejuvenation.

Gartner further notes: "Service-based offerings like repair, refurbishment and upgrades generate new revenue streams, allowing companies to monetize product longevity and modularity. Extending product life cycles via modular design and remanufacture reduces costs by reducing waste disposal and virgin raw material use."

Today, many manufacturers are focusing on optimizing maintenance, repair and upgrade of existing equipment. Configit customers rely on an accurate data foundation of their installed base to offer the most suitable maintenance and upgrade solutions to their customers. Having a centralized, verified database of all existing configurations, manufacturers can help their customers upgrade and enhance machine run time while minimizing machine down time.

Johan Salenstedt, CEO, Configit, said: "Configit was founded to help manufacturers manage product complexity with greater accuracy and confidence. Along the way, we realized our solutions not only save time and money but also support more sustainable business practices. And with the introduction of Configit Ace® Prompt, we are helping customers apply the latest in AI advancements to power the next generation of manufacturing. We believe that our inclusion by Gartner as a sample vendor in two categories confirms to us that our mission is multi-faceted, scalable, and mature."

Gartner Disclaimer Gartner, Hype Cycle for Discrete Manufacturing Technologies 2026, Alexander Hoeppe, Sudip Pattanayak, Marc Halpern, Kentaro Shikanai , 6 July 2026

GARTNER and HYPE CYCLE are trademarks of Gartner, Inc. and/or its affiliates. Gartner does not endorse any company, vendor, product or service depicted in its publications, and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with the highest ratings or other designation. Gartner publications consist of the opinions of Gartner's business and technology insights organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Gartner disclaims all warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this publication, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.

About Configit

Configit is the global leader in Configuration Lifecycle Management (CLM) solutions and a supplier of business-critical software for the configuration of complex products. All Configit products are based on the patented Virtual Tabulation® (VT™) technology, which has redefined product configuration by offering greater speed and better handling of complexity. Virtual Tabulation enables Configit to deliver powerful, easy-to-use configuration solutions to market-leading global enterprises. Website: configit.com

Media Contact:Jeff AlexanderForce4 Technology CommunicationsJeff.alexander@force4.co

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