DÜSSELDORF, Germany, Nov. 24, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- At MEDICA 2026, held November 16–19 in Düsseldorf, Germany, Sinocare showcased its chronic disease testing and management portfolio, demonstrating integrated solutions across home care, community pharmacies and hospitals, from early risk screening and daily monitoring to clinical testing and patient management.

Home Care: Making Daily Monitoring Simpler

Sinocare presented solutions for monitoring multiple health indicators at home. The Safe AQ max Blood Glucose Monitoring System delivers results within seconds from a small fingertip blood sample. The KUG-11 Glucose, Uric Acid & Ketone Meter combines three tests in one device, while the GV-100 Veterinary Blood Glucose Monitoring System supports home glucose monitoring for dogs and cats.

Community Pharmacies: Bringing Testing Closer to Communities

The iCARE-1300 Portable Automatic Multifunction Analyzer brings multiple testing capabilities into an integrated benchtop platform, covering blood glucose, lipid profiles, HbA1c and renal function. Delivering results in as little as 3 to 15 minutes, it helps pharmacies expand their role in chronic disease screening and health services.

Hospitals: Connecting Screening and Patient Management

The AGEscan Advanced Glycation End Products Fluorescence Detector enables non-invasive AGEs detection by scanning the crystalline lens of the eye, without blood sampling or reagents, in approximately six seconds. The Safe AQ 8000 Hospital Blood Glucose Smart Management System consolidates bedside glucose test results and hospital-wide glucose data, with abnormal-value alerts and bedside report printing to support more coordinated patient monitoring.

Europe has been an important market in Sinocare's international expansion. Since obtaining ISO 13485 certification from TÜV and EU CE certification in 2007, Sinocare has continued to expand its presence across European retail and professional healthcare channels. At MEDICA 2026, the company engaged with international customers and partners to explore opportunities for collaboration.

About Sinocare

Established in 2002, Sinocare is a global healthcare company specializing in biosensing technologies, chronic disease testing and digital diabetes management. Its products and services reach 187 countries and regions, serving more than 25 million users worldwide. With its integrated "Biosensing + AI + Healthcare" approach, Sinocare develops solutions spanning home monitoring, professional testing and long-term chronic disease management.

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