Control Risks announces appointment of Bill Udell as Chief Executive Officer

LONDON, May 18, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Control Risks, the global strategic intelligence and security firm today announces that Bill Udell will become Chief Executive Officer with effect from 1 June 2026. Udell succeeds Nick Allan, who is stepping down after 25 years with the business, including seven and a half years as CEO.

Having led the firm through a period of significant development, strengthening the firm's global position and shaping its strategic direction, Allan and the Board agree that now is the right time for new leadership to take the business forward and drive the next phase of its evolution.

Udell currently serves as Managing Partner, Global Security and sits on the Board and Executive Committee. He leads the delivery of integrated security and strategic intelligence capabilities spanning advisory, operational support and complex risk management. He previously led the firm's Americas business and has played a key role in strengthening Control Risks' integrated, intelligence-led approach.

The Board selected Udell for his clear-eyed understanding of the firm's opportunities, his practical and compelling vision for its future and his strong track record of leading change across the business.

Dominic Casserley, Chair of Control Risks, said: "Bill stood out through the selection process for his clarity of thinking, his deep understanding of where the firm needs to evolve and his ability to combine strategic vision with disciplined execution. He brings the right balance of experience, energy and perspective to lead Control Risks in its next phase, strengthening our position as a strategic intelligence and security partner to clients worldwide."

Commenting on his appointment, Udell said: "It is an honour to be selected as Chief Executive of this remarkable business. By focusing my efforts on the evolving needs of our clients, I am convinced Control Risks is well positioned to further strengthen its market position."

Control Risks

Control Risks is a global strategic intelligence and security firm that is a trusted partner to 80% of the Fortune 500 and 62% of the Fortune Global 500. Our global team brings decisive clarity across strategy and operations, from advice to delivery, drawing on more than 50 years' experience in 178 countries. We help clients anticipate risk, protect people, assets and reputation, and pursue opportunity—from the boardroom to the most complex and high-risk environments. When the outlook is uncertain and the stakes are high, we respond with insight and action.

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