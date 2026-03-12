CRC and ADIA to deepen long-standing relationship

NEW YORK, March 12, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Christofferson Robb & Company ("CRC"), a leading New York and London based private credit manager, has reached an agreement with a wholly owned subsidiary of the Abu Dhabi Investment Authority ("ADIA") to create a new fund that will invest in Significant Risk Transfer ("SRT") transactions and other growth strategies managed by CRC. ADIA will also acquire a participation interest in CRC.

Founded in 2002, CRC invests in bank capital strategies, mainly SRT transactions, that deliver non-dilutive capital solutions to European banks. According to CRC's calculations, as of December 31, 2025, CRC funds provided credit protection to 1.2% of performing corporate bank loans in the European Union. Since 2016, CRC has also managed a liquid fund that invests and trades in bank capital securities.

"We are proud to partner with ADIA, which is among the world's most established investors. It will bring new capabilities that will benefit CRC's bank counterparties and all our investors," said Richard Robb, CEO of CRC.

Hamad Shahwan Aldhaheri, Executive Director of the Private Equities Department at ADIA, said, "This investment aligns with our strategy of backing differentiated private credit platforms, targeting specific market segments. CRC has earned a reputation as one of the leading counterparts for European banks seeking capital solutions."

Freshfields acted as legal advisors to ADIA. Piper Sandler & Co. served as financial advisor and Latham & Watkins LLP served as legal counsel to CRC.

About Christofferson, Robb & Company (CRC)With offices in New York, London, Tokyo and Milan, since 2002, CRC has invested in more than 200 bilateral SRT transactions with European banks. As of December 31, 2025, the firm had AUM of $9.8 billion.

About ADIAEstablished in 1976, ADIA is a globally-diversified investment institution that prudently invests funds on behalf of the Government of Abu Dhabi through a strategy focused on long term value creation.

