Customer-Centric "Huawei + Partners" Collaboration System Launched to Scale AI Across Industries

SHANGHAI, Sept. 21, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- At HUAWEI CONNECT 2026, Leo Chen, Huawei's Senior Vice President and President of Enterprise Sales, announced the new SCALE partner support system during his "Scaling All Intelligence for Industry Success" keynote address. Huawei intends to use this new system to equip partners with the capabilities they need to help customers move intelligent transformation from individual pilots to large-scale adoption. Chen also shared new insights and practices Huawei has developed on intelligent industry benchmarks.

Chen stated, "The intelligent era is approaching fast. Huawei works with partners to provide products and solutions that solve real business problems. We want to share our own capabilities with partners. By empowering partners, they can bring their unique strengths to bear, and help customers move from compute construction to intelligent application. Huawei is fully committed to helping our customer-centric 'Huawei + Partners' collaboration system thrive. We want to help partners solve customer issues more efficiently and help customers achieve large-scale AI adoption."

Partners face five challenges when scaling intelligent industry projects: solution development, integration verification, solution delivery, O&M, and system collaboration. To help partners overcome these challenges, the SCALE partner support system offers five types of support: Scenario-based Solutions, Co-innovation, Aligned Marketing, Local Services, Consistent Quality, and Efficient Collaboration. These enhanced support offerings provide partners with systematic support from solution development, verification, launch, delivery, and operations, helping them move from benchmark intelligent projects to large-scale AI adoption.

Scenario-based Solutions: Huawei provides open, easy-to-integrate AI foundation products that partners can use to rapidly develop new solutions. These products cover compute, storage, networks, security, and data protection, and include the new SMECE and the DCS AI Solution that help partners more efficiently convert their industry know-how into feasible intelligent solutions. Huawei's partners have used these products to develop more than 100 scenario-based solutions for eight industries that accelerate AI adoption.

Co-innovation: To help partners replicate benchmark experience and validate solution integration more efficiently, Huawei has opened up its reference architectures and verification environments. This includes the reference architectures for 48 high-value scenarios that partners can refer when designing solutions, setting up test environments, developing applications, and performing debugging and verification. Besides, Huawei provides unified interfaces and development and verification tools through its cloud-based OpenLab to make solution more efficient.

Aligned Marketing: Huawei is committed to helping its partners identify customer needs, launch new solutions, and make standout solutions more visible, verifiable, and replicable so customers can quickly find the solutions they want. Huawei has opened up its Market-to-Lead (MTL) process capabilities to partners and worked together to effectively bring customer-facing solutions to market. Huawei has launched solutions alongside partners, showcased standout solutions at Huawei's booths and exhibition halls, and built industry showcases with customers. These efforts have enabled customers to better understand the value of solutions and actual validation results. Huawei has worked with partners to build more than 130 showcases with customers globally.

Local Service, Consistent Quality: Huawei is expanding and localizing its partner services, so that partners can offer customers the same high-quality service as Huawei. Partners can access the knowledge, tools, expertise, and service experience through Huawei's O3 Partner Service Enablement Platform. Huawei offers talent development and certification programs for various service roles, which have been used to cultivate more than 50,000 AI professionals over the past 3 years.

Efficient Collaboration: Huawei provides two one-stop intelligent platforms for partners that simplify the way they work with Huawei. These platforms (HUAWEI eFly and HUAWEI ePartner) serve as unified portals that help partners navigate Huawei's processes, and provide partners with the data they need to carry out one-stop marketing, transaction, and service operations. Partners gain access to the documentation, tools, IT interfaces, and AI-assisted configuration and intelligent Q&A tools, that help make serving customers more efficiently.

Chen said, "In the era of true intelligence, scaling proven practices across industries will allow more companies to thrive. Industrial intelligence is creating unprecedented opportunities, and Huawei wants to work with our customers and partners to deploy successful benchmarks at scale, and bring the benefits of AI to more industries, organizations, and people."

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/customer-centric-huawei--partners-collaboration-system-launched-to-scale-ai-across-industries-302884531.html

Copyright 2026 PR Newswire. All Rights Reserved.

Comunicato stampa - contenuto promozionale

Responsabilità editoriale PrNewswire.