Demand AI Group Expands Global Footprint with New Regional Headquarters in Dubai, UAE

11 agosto 2025 | 19.27
DUBAI, United Arab Emirates, Aug. 11, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Demand AI Group Inc., a leader in AI-driven demand generation solutions, today announced the opening of its new regional headquarters in Dubai, United Arab Emirates. This strategic expansion marks a major milestone in the company's rapid global growth and positions Dubai as the central hub for its Middle East operations.

The Dubai headquarters will serve as the launchpad for Demand AI's continued expansion across the Gulf region, providing a base for regional sales, client support, and strategic partnerships. With its thriving technology ecosystem, business-friendly environment, and vision to become a global AI innovation hub, Dubai offers the ideal location for Demand AI's regional leadership team and future talent growth.

"Dubai's vision and commitment to becoming a world leader in AI innovation aligns perfectly with our mission to transform the B2B demand generation industry," said Michael Whife, Founder & CEO of Demand AI Group. "This office will allow us to better serve our growing client base in the region, attract top-tier talent, and foster partnerships that drive measurable business impact."

Demand AI's proprietary AI technology delivers high-quality, data-driven B2B demand generation at scale, replacing outdated manual processes with intelligent automation. Since its inception, the company has expanded into the US, UK, Ireland, Singapore, Australia, and India, with Dubai now marking its seventh global office.

The new UAE base will focus on:

The opening underscores Demand AI's commitment to establishing a strong presence in high-growth markets and supporting clients with tailored, region-specific AI solutions.

About Demand AI Group Inc.Demand AI Group is an AI-powered B2B demand generation company dedicated to delivering measurable business growth for its clients. Leveraging advanced generative AI technology, the company streamlines lead generation, marketing automation, and data intelligence, enabling organizations to engage the right audiences at the right time. Demand AI Group operates in multiple global markets with headquarters in the United States and regional offices worldwide.

www.demandai.net 

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2747933/Demand_AI_Group_Inc.jpgLogo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2724609/Demand_AI_Group_Logo.jpg

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/demand-ai-group-expands-global-footprint-with-new-regional-headquarters-in-dubai-uae-302526682.html

