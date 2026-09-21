Demand for services rising faster than charities can respond, CAF research finds

LONDON, Sept. 21, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- New research from the Charities Aid Foundation (CAF) finds that charities around the world are facing ever-increasing demand for their services and many are finding it difficult to cope.

CAF's World Giving Report: Charity Insights explores the trends and challenges facing charities, using research with more than 5,000 charity leaders in 33 countries. The report is being launched at a side event at the United Nations General Assembly and follows the publication earlier this year of the World Giving Report: Donor Insights on global generosity trends.

In the past year, demand has increased for more than two thirds of charities (67%). Nearly half (47%) are finding it hard to cope and the majority expect the demand to increase even further. Those in lower-income countries are the hardest-hit. Many charities have responded by prioritising services based on the severity of need, with one in five (18%) organisations creating a waitlist.

When asked about the key challenges they face, 61% of charities said their primary concern is achieving financial sustainability. To respond to this, 37% of charities have diversified their income, but a third of charities (33%) have used their savings or reserves to cover income shortfalls and a quarter (25%) have reduced employee numbers or downsized.

Fewer than two in five (37%) charities feel financially and operationally set up for success over the next three years. Larger charities feel more confident, while organisations that provide crucial services are among the most pessimistic.

Mark Greer, Managing Director at the Charities Aid Foundation said:

"Around the world, charities are striving to support those in need but facing an extremely challenging operating environment. With escalating conflicts and the effects of climate change, many charities are struggling to cope with the numbers of people who need support from them.

"It's important that funders consider how to better support charities with flexible and reliable funding, including to help with resilience, particularly as organisations manage reductions in government aid and development spending. We encourage charities to invest time in building their long-term resilience and take inspiration from others have done this, including those in this report.

"When charities are strained, it's crucial that policymakers and those of us in the sector champion and advocate for the vital role that they play in communities around the world."

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