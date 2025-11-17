DFSK E5 PLUS Makes Landmark Debut in Ecuador, Pioneering a New Journey in the Latin American Market

QUITO, Ecuador, Nov. 17, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- DFSK, the subsidiary NEV brand under SERES Group, today announced its official launch of the mid-size plug-in hybrid electric SUV E5 PLUS in Ecuadorian market through a strategic partnership with Automekano, a leading automotive company in Ecuador. This worldwide launch marks a pivotal step in DFSK's strategic deployment in Latin America.

All-Round Hybrid Solution Redefines the Driving Experience in Complex Road Conditions

The E5 PLUS model has successfully passed specialized high-altitude tests conducted within Ecuador. During the test drives on the launch day, the model demonstrated full adaptability to complex and diverse road conditions—from the paved urban roads to high-altitude and mountainous unpaved terrains.

The E5 PLUS is equipped with the SERES Super Electric Hybrid System, which delivers robust and stable power output even in high-altitude areas, enabling the vehicle to tackle steep mountain roads with ease. Its Frequency Selective Damping (FSD) shock absorbers automatically adjust the damping force in response to road surface undulations, ensuring a comfortable and smooth ride even on rugged gravel roads.

The E5 PLUS is equipped with a 360° panoramic view and a transparent chassis function. These features provide a clear and comprehensive view of the vehicle's surroundings and the area beneath the chassis, significantly enhancing driving safety and confidence in mountainous, narrow bends and complex conditions. Furthermore, the vehicle is equipped with 2 millimeter-wave radar, 6 ultrasonic radar, and 5 HD cameras—13 high-performance perception sensors in total—to offer precise insight into real-time road conditions. This forms a solid foundation for travel safety and an intelligent driving experience, providing all-round assistance in complex scenarios such as narrow curves.

DFSK's Global Sustainable Development Blueprint: Driven by the "Intelligent + New Energy"

The launch of the E5 PLUS marks a pivotal milestone for DFSK in its transformation from a product exporter to an upgraded intelligent and new energy brand.

Since becoming the first brand to introduce plug-in hybrid technology in Ecuador in August 2024, DFSK E5 series has garnered widespread trust and recognition from local consumers, anchored in its reliable quality and performance. Recent figures confirmed that the series secured the 7th position in cumulative sales within Ecuador's hybrid vehicle market for the January-October 2025 period, achieving a market share of 3.9%.

The introduction of the E5 PLUS not only enriches the product lineup but also embodies the brand's strategic focus: through smarter technological features such as the SERES Super Hybrid System, intelligent cockpit, intelligent chassis and as well as optimizations tailored to local needs, DFSK is comprehensively refreshing its brand image and striving to become the preferred partner for Ecuadorian consumers in the new energy era.

Santiago Vásconez, General Manager of Automekano, stated: "The arrival of the E5 PLUS represents a commitment to the future and the practice of cleaner, more environmentally conscious mobility. This embodies our unwavering dedication to Ecuador, our customers, and the technological development of the region."

DFSK consistently upholds the brand proposition of "Empowering ordinary individuals through accessible smart technology to become everyday heroes." Looking ahead, DFSK will expand into other overseas markets, including Egypt to strengthen its global market presence. DFSK endeavors to join hands with customers worldwide to drive for better.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2824393/DFSK_officially_launched_E5_PLUS_in_Ecuador_through_a_strategic_partnership_with_Automekano.jpgPhoto - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2824394/Santiago_V_sconez__General_Manager_of_Automekano.jpgLogo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2758259/DFSK_Logo.jpg

