Digital Intelligence Powering Energy Storage, Driving a Greener Future: Sermatec Showcases Full-Scenario Energy Storage Solutions at Intersolar Europe 2026

MUNICH, June 29, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Sermatec made a strong appearance at Intersolar Europe 2026, presenting its comprehensive portfolio of energy storage products and intelligent energy management solutions. Demonstrating capabilities spanning core hardware, integrated systems, cloud-based energy management, utility-scale storage, and commercial & industrial (C&I) applications, the company reinforced its commitment to accelerating the global energy transition. During the exhibition, Sermatec also signed multiple cooperation agreements with international partners, further expanding its global business footprint.

Comprehensive Product Portfolio Covering the Entire Energy Storage Value Chain

At this year's exhibition, Sermatec showcased a complete portfolio of energy storage solutions, highlighting its vertically integrated capabilities from core components and system integration to intelligent operation and maintenance.

For utility-scale applications, the SERLATTICE 7.04MWh Liquid-Cooled Energy Storage System delivers an industry-leading energy density of 477kWh/m², significantly reducing land occupancy while achieving a DC-side round-trip efficiency (RTE) of ≥95% for superior energy conversion performance.

Also on display, the SERLATTICE 6.26MWh Energy Storage System features an integrated AC/DC architecture that improves overall system efficiency by 2%. Supporting four-unit parallel configuration, the system incorporates intelligent thermal management technology that reduces auxiliary power consumption by 25%, substantially lowering lifecycle energy costs.

For commercial and industrial customers, the EASYCUBE 261kWh All-in-One Energy Storage Cabinet offers plug-and-play deployment and flexible parallel expansion, enabling efficient peak-valley arbitrage, renewable energy integration, and enhanced energy resilience.

Intelligent Energy Management Enhancing Operational Value

Beyond hardware innovation, Sermatec demonstrated its intelligent digital energy management ecosystem.

The Nebulos Intelligent Operation Platform seamlessly integrates hardware and software, enabling electricity trading participation and virtual power plant (VPP) aggregation to maximize asset value.

Complementing the platform, the MOFS Intelligent Early Warning Box provides non-destructive thermal runaway prediction 2–3 hours in advance, significantly enhancing battery safety through proactive risk prevention.

The exhibition also featured Sermatec's key self-developed components, including the 430kW String Liquid-Cooled PCS, 104-String Active Balancing BMU, Battery Cluster Controller (BCC), and Battery Stack Management Unit (BSMU), demonstrating the company's comprehensive in-house integration capabilities.

Proven Performance Across Diverse Global Applications

Reliable operation under diverse environmental conditions remains the ultimate benchmark for energy storage systems. From continental Europe to Mediterranean climates, Sermatec continues to validate its technology through an expanding portfolio of overseas projects.

In Bulgaria, Sermatec's energy storage project optimizes investment returns through coordinated participation in electricity spot markets and ancillary services, demonstrating strong economic performance and fast grid response capabilities.

In Croatia and the Czech Republic, the company's C&I storage solutions effectively address harsh winter temperatures and fluctuating industrial loads, ensuring uninterrupted power supply for critical manufacturing operations.

Meanwhile, projects in Spain have successfully withstood high humidity and salt-laden coastal environments, validating the long-term reliability of Sermatec's advanced protection design and intelligent thermal management technologies.

Localized Service Delivering Long-Term Customer Value

Sermatec believes localized service is more than the final step in customer engagement — it is a cornerstone of long-term competitiveness.

Leveraging its well-established service network across Central, Eastern, and Southeastern Europe, the company delivers comprehensive lifecycle support through a single accountable service framework, integrating extended warranties, performance guarantees, preventive maintenance, corrective repairs, and operational reporting.

This service model provides customers with transparent lifecycle costs, predictable financial performance, and dependable long-term operational support.

Partner Night Strengthens European Collaboration

On the evening of June 24, Sermatec hosted its annual Partner Night, bringing together key partners from across the European energy sector.

The event featured executive speeches, product presentations, solution sharing, and after-sales service discussions, creating an open platform for industry dialogue on energy storage innovation and emerging regional opportunities while strengthening long-term strategic partnerships.

Driving the Future of Intelligent Energy

From continuous technological innovation and diversified application scenarios to localized services and ecosystem development, Sermatec presented a comprehensive demonstration of its integrated capabilities at Intersolar Europe 2026.

Looking ahead, Sermatec will continue advancing its vision of becoming a leading intelligent energy operator, working together with global partners to accelerate the transition toward a smarter, more sustainable, and carbon-neutral energy future.

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