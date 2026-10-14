DJI Delivers First Drone Dock with Automated, 25-Second Battery Swaps for Always-Ready Aerial Support

DJI Dock 4 Features New DJI Matrice 5TD With Wide-Angle and Infrared Cameras, mmWave Radar, LiDAR, and AI-Powered Real-Time Detection for 17 Types of Objects

SHENZHEN, China, Oct. 14, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- DJI, the global leader in civilian drones and creative camera technology, today launches DJI Dock 4. Setting a new standard for continuous aerial operations, this is DJI's first drone-in-a-box solution with a 25-second automated battery swap. With this new capability, operators can significantly help close the gap between getting an alert and having full situational awareness, enabling teams to quickly assess scenes and give ground crews better real-time context. It also features the new DJI Matrice 5TD enterprise drone, which comes equipped with multiple sensors for greater versatility and more reliable flights day or night. When paired with the DJI O4 Ground Station, a drone can be deployed from an even higher position to ensure stable communications in obstructed environments. As a dock-as-a-first-responder (DFR) solution, Dock 4 ensures always-ready aerial support for public safety, emergency response, remote infrastructure inspections, overnight security, and surveying.

Ready in Seconds for Rapid ResponseWith Dock 4, the Matrice 5TD can be instantly launched once a command is issued remotely. It can arrive at a scene at up to 21 m/s ahead of ground crews, providing real-time situational awareness with a low-latency livestream and high-speed data transfer. With the dedicated video transmission topology, drone-to-cloud latency is up to 160 ms, down about 32% from the previous generation, for a smoother live view. To ensure continuous support for emergency responses, Dock 4 can complete a fully automatic battery swap in just 25 seconds, cutting the turnaround time between flights from a 30-minute recharge to just seconds. Moreover, a single flight with the Matrice 5TD can last up to 59 minutes, covering more area in a single takeoff.

Near and Far, Day and NightMatrice 5TD combines telephoto imaging, infrared imaging, laser ranging, and full-color night vision while delivering aerial survey accuracy up to 10 cm at 12MP. With multiple sensors, the drone can support a variety of day-or-night scenarios without swapping airframes. Key imaging features include:

Robust Protection for Reliable Flight Even in Complex SitesWith the three-directional mmWave radar, a rotating LiDAR, and a six-directional vision sensing system working together, Matrice 5TD achieves precise obstacle sensing, even inside a substation packed with live equipment or around crossing distribution lines.

The wire-level obstacle sensing can detect thin obstacles, including power lines, even at night. Likewise, the six high-res low-light fisheye sensors enable full-color, six-directional sensing, helping maintain obstacle sensing even under city lights at night. When paired with the O4 Ground Station, the Matrice 5TD signal can be extended, enabling deployment in obstructed environments, such as high-rises or substation walls.

Improved Safety, More PayloadsDock 4 can operate reliably in extreme temperatures from -40° to 50° C. In freezing weather, the dock auto-preheats the batteries and uses air conditioning in high heat. Meanwhile, the Matrice 5TD's Wind-Exceed Descend-and-Return brings the drone back safely in extreme weather. It can also take off, land, and operate in winds up to 12 m/s. If winds spike during the drone's return, it descends and navigates back home, even over mountains and forests. Additionally, operators can mix and match Matrice 5TD accessories and payloads up to 450 g, such as speakers, spotlights, and parachutes. Meanwhile, the built-in Customizable Warning Light can be activated during security patrols with no additional installation.

AI-Powered Workflow for Intelligent Situational AwarenessEquipped with Onboard AI, the Matrice 5TD now detects 17 object types in real time, such as cars, boats, or animals. Meanwhile, DJI FlightHub 2's Virtual Cockpit allows operators to search for specific objects via text or image. Notifications via SMS, email, or platform alerts can be set up to flag when anomalies are detected and trigger actions such as snapshots, recordings, tracking, or hovering. It can also run real-time AI detection on live feeds.

Industry-Leading Data Security and Regulatory ComplianceDJI places the highest priority on data security – and puts customers in control of their data. Since 2017, we have regularly submitted our products for third-party security audits and certification, including OnDefend, Booz Allen Hamilton, FTI Consulting, and Kivu Consulting. DJI's Flight Termination System (FTS) module is a key technical requirement for C6 compliance, providing the Matrice 5TD an additional level of safety for an organization's operation in strictly regulated airspace. FTS can be manually triggered to stop the drone's propellers during operation or automatically triggered when the drone breaches the Geocaging boundary, promptly terminating the flight.

DJI Care Enterprise Plus and DJI Official Extended Warranty ServiceDJI Care Enterprise Plus, together with DJI Official Extended Warranty Service, provides comprehensive protection for the DJI Matrice 5TD. For the DJI Dock 4, DJI Care Enterprise Plus is introduced for the first time, offering free replacement of eligible repair materials within the coverage limit. For the Matrice 5TD, DJI Care Enterprise Plus offers flexible coverage-based repair services, including one battery replacement per year, along with newly added Flyaway Coverage Service. In addition, DJI Official Extended Warranty Service extends the warranty period by one year and provides prompt, professional technical support to ensure reliable support for users' day-to-day operations.

AvailabilityDJI Dock 4 will be available for purchase through authorized DJI Enterprise dealers.Learn more: https://brnw.ch/21x63EHContact us: https://enterprise.dji.com/dock-4#565403

1All data was measured using a production model in a controlled environment. Some features are only available when paired with specific DJI drones, and may not be available in certain regions and countries. For more information, please refer to our official website: https://enterprise.dji.com/dock-4

About DJISince 2006, DJI has led the world with civilian drone innovations that have empowered individuals to take flight for the first time, visionaries to turn their imagination into reality, and professionals to transform their work entirely. Today, DJI serves to build a better world by continuously promoting human advancement. With a solution-oriented mindset and genuine curiosity, DJI has expanded its ambitions into areas such as renewable energy, agriculture, public safety, surveying and mapping, and infrastructure inspection. In every application, DJI products deliver experiences that add value to lives around the world in more profound ways than ever before.

For more information, visit our:Website: https://enterprise.dji.comFacebook: www.facebook.com/DJIEnterpriseOfficial/X: https://X.com/DJIEnterpriseLinkedIn: www.linkedin.com/company/djiSubscribe to our YouTube Channel: www.youtube.com/@DJIEnterprise

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