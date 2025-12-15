DJI Dock 3 Enhances Glacier Monitoring for Avalanches and Floods in the Peruvian Andes

SHENZHEN, China, Dec. 15, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- DJI, the global leader in civilian drones and creative camera technology, today published a new DJI Enterprise case study demonstrating how the DJI Dock 3 and Matrice 4D drones are protecting communities living in the Peruvian Andes. In cooperation with researchers from Western Norway University of Applied Sciences and Peru's National Institute of Glacier and Mountain Ecoystem Research (INAIGEM), DJI's advanced drone technology are transforming geohazard monitoring and warning systems with automated drone flights and cloud-based processing.

Located 4,500 meters above sea level, the Palcacocha Lagoon is surrounded by the Palcaraju and Pucaranra glaciers. Driven by climate change, the lagoon has expanded dramatically due to accelerating melting, increasing the risk of avalanches and flooding for the more than 120,000 people living in the same basin.

Monitoring a High-Risk, Hard-to-Access Environment

Traditional onsite monitoring required physical access to the lagoon and the surrounding glaciers, which was a demanding task. Measurements could only be taken manually and intermittently. This was both challenging and potentially dangerous for field teams due to the steep terrain, limited safety infrastructure, and unstable slopes. With automated drone flights using the Dock 3 and Matrice 4D, observations could be made frequently from a safe distance, allowing researchers to measure glacier velocities, monitor the acceleration of large ice blocks, and detect cracks forming that may signal instability.

Innovation and Data: How automated drones provide valuable

By collecting critical changes early with the Matrice 4D, authorities and local communities could potentially gain valuable time to react, issue warnings, and take preventive measures before a hazardous event occurs. Meanwhile, researchers could use the collected information to advance the understanding of glacier dynamics and glacier–climate interactions in an environment known to be highly sensitive to global warming.

Using optical and thermal sensors, the Matrice 4D Series could capture high-resolution terrain maps, temperature variations, and meltwater flow patterns around the lagoon, glaciers, and surrounding moraine. These datasets are used to generate 3D models of the glaciers and compare against previously-collected data to evaluate progress.

This drone is housed in the DJI Dock 3, DJI's enterprise "drone-in-a-box" solution that's purpose-built for remote and automated drone operations. Its weather-resistant design enables reliable performance in extreme conditions, including the Andes Mountains, down to -30°C.

Empowering the rapid data processing is DJI FlightHub 2, which serves as the "brain" of these operations. This cloud-based software allowed researchers to plan, execute, and analyze missions remotely. All flight data is uploaded and processed automatically in the cloud, enabling teams to review results from anywhere in the world. After each mission, the drone returns to the Dock to recharge and prepare for the next scheduled flight, ensuring continuous and consistent monitoring.

