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DMEGC Solar Showcases PV and Energy Storage Innovations at Intersolar Europe 2026

01 luglio 2026 | 04.43
LETTURA: 2 minuti

JINHUA, China, July 1, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- DMEGC Solar, a global Tier 1 solar manufacturer, successfully concluded its participation at Intersolar Europe 2026, where it showcased its latest INFINITY RT 3.0 PV modules alongside its advanced energy storage solutions, reinforcing its role as a comprehensive provider of smart energy technologies.

Held from June 23–25 at Messe München as part of The smarter E Europe, the exhibition once again demonstrated its global significance, bringing together participants from over 160 countries and more than 2,800 exhibitors, reflecting the strong momentum of solar and integrated energy markets worldwide.

Strong Engagement and Global Interest at the DMEGC Booth

Over the three-day exhibition, DMEGC Solar's booth attracted a diverse audience of installers, EPCs, distributors, and industry professionals. The booth became a focal point for in-depth technical discussions, product demonstrations, and partnership exchanges.

Visitors showed strong interest in both DMEGC's high-efficiency PV modules and its integrated energy storage solutions, highlighting the market's growing demand for complete, system-level offerings.

INFINITY RT 3.0: Next-Generation PV Performance

At the core of the display was the INFINITY RT 3.0 series, representing DMEGC Solar's latest advancements in module efficiency, reliability, and design.

Key highlights include:

These products highlight DMEGC Solar's ongoing focus on higher output, durability, and application-specific design.

Expanding into Smart Energy: ESS Solutions on Display

Alongside its PV portfolio, DMEGC also presented its energy storage system (ESS) solutions, underscoring the company's evolution toward integrated energy systems.

As energy storage becomes increasingly central to modern solar projects, DMEGC's ESS solutions address diverse energy needs—ranging from standard grid-connected homes to remote locations, rural electrification, and off-grid buildings.

DMEGC Solar's combined PV + ESS portfolio reflects this trend, enabling customers to move beyond individual components toward fully integrated, future-ready energy systems.

Looking Ahead

"Intersolar Europe remains a vital platform to engage with partners and showcase innovation," said a DMEGC Solar spokesperson. "By combining advanced PV technology with flexible energy storage solutions, we are supporting the transition toward smarter, more sustainable energy systems worldwide."

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View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/dmegc-solar-showcases-pv-and-energy-storage-innovations-at-intersolar-europe-2026-302815282.html

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