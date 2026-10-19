ELEGOO Expands Its Reach Across Creative Communities at Maker Faire Rome and SPIEL Essen 2026

ROME, Oct. 19, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- ELEGOO, a rapidly developing brand in global smart manufacturing, will make its debut at Maker Faire Rome 2026 (Oct. 23–25) and SPIEL Essen 2026 (Oct. 22–25), engaging with a broader range of creative communities and exploring how 3D printing can support different interests, hobbies and creative pursuits.

From makers and DIY enthusiasts to tabletop gamers and miniature creators, people are using the technology to turn personal ideas into tangible creations. By participating in these two events for the first time, ELEGOO aims to connect more directly with enthusiasts across these communities and showcase how 3D printing can change the ways they create, customize and play.

Maker Faire Rome: Exploring the Possibilities of Making

At Maker Faire Rome, where technology, science and creativity meet through hands-on projects and experimentation, ELEGOO will showcase how 3D printing can help bring ideas to life across a variety of creative applications. At booth M.21–M.22, visitors can explore ELEGOO's range of creative tools, including the popular Centauri Carbon 2 Combo, a new resin 3D printer and a product from a new category yet to be publicly unveiled. Through product demonstrations and interactive displays, visitors will have the opportunity to discover the capabilities of ELEGOO's products and see how it can support different approaches to making.

SPIEL Essen: Bringing Personal Creativity to the Tabletop

At SPIEL Essen, the world's largest public board game fair, ELEGOO will showcase how 3D printing opens up new possibilities for tabletop gaming. At booth H5L125, ELEGOO will feature the Jupiter 2, Centauri Carbon 2 Combo and a new resin 3D printer. A collection of tabletop creations printed with ELEGOO printers will demonstrate how digital designs can become tangible additions to imaginative game worlds. From highly detailed miniatures that capture intricate textures and features to custom terrain, game pieces and accessories, 3D printing allows players to personalize their collections, replace missing pieces or create entirely new content for their games. By turning their own ideas into physical creations, hobbyists can go beyond playing and build game worlds of their own.

At both events, visitors who take part in designated interactive games and activities will have the opportunity to win popular ELEGOO products. Through these first-time appearances, ELEGOO looks forward to meeting enthusiasts in different creative fields, exchanging ideas with the communities shaping these spaces and discovering new ways to bring 3D printing into everyday creativity.

About ELEGOO

Founded in 2015, ELEGOO is a rapidly developing brand in the global smart manufacturing industry, specializing in R&D, manufacturing, and sales of consumer-grade 3D printers, laser engravers, STEM kits, and other smart technology products. Located in Shenzhen, the Silicon Valley of China, the company has sold millions of products across more than 150 countries and regions. In 2025, the company's total sales revenue surpassed 300 million USD, with more than 1000 employees and over 430,000 square meters of office and manufacturing area. With a focus on programming and 3D printing technology, ELEGOO provides unique and smart creation spaces for diverse consumers to enhance personalized experiences.

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/elegoo-expands-its-reach-across-creative-communities-at-maker-faire-rome-and-spiel-essen-2026-302912185.html

Copyright 2026 PR Newswire. All Rights Reserved.

Comunicato stampa - contenuto promozionale

Responsabilità editoriale PrNewswire.