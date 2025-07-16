Enterprise Automation Index 2025: 73% of Companies Increased Automation Spend, Nearly 40% Report at Least 25% Cost Reduction

Redwood Software releases new industry report highlighting trends, benchmarks and readiness for AI-driven automation

FRISCO, Texas, July 16, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Redwood Software™, a leader in automation fabric solutions, today announced the release of the "Enterprise automation index 2025," a comprehensive research report that reveals the current state of enterprise automation and artificial intelligence (AI) readiness. Representing data collected by a panel via independent research firm Leger Opinion, the report uncovers key trends, investment patterns and emerging gaps in enterprise automation maturity.

Based on a survey of 285 automation practitioners across industries, including manufacturing, retail and finance, the findings show a complex picture: While 73.2% of businesses increased automation investments in the past year, a majority of 61.3% admit their automation tools are underutilized due to fragmented strategies, siloed implementation and the need for a trusted orchestration partner.

The #1 overall business priority for 2025 based on responses? Reducing costs. Supporting that priority, 36.6% say automation has reduced costs by at least 25%, and 12.7% say it's reduced costs by more than 50%.

"This research confirms what we see across industries: Automation is no longer a nice-to-have — it's mission-critical," said Kevin Greene, Redwood Software CEO. "But there's a growing opportunity. Investment is up, results are proven, yet adoption is stalling. Organizations that overcome these barriers — through the right tools, education and strategic support – are the ones that will unlock the full value of automation and be ready for what's next with AI."

Key findings from the "Enterprise automation index 2025":

The report also highlights outcomes unique to Redwood customers:

Download the report

The "Enterprise automation index 2025" is available now and provides valuable benchmarks, insights and guidance for IT and business leaders focusing on automation initiatives and preparing for AI adoption. Download the full report here.

About Redwood SoftwareRedwood Software is the leader in full stack automation fabric solutions for mission-critical business processes. With the first SaaS-based composable automation platform specifically built for ERP, we believe in the transformative power of automation. Our unparalleled solutions empower you to orchestrate, manage and monitor your workflows across any application, service or server — in the cloud or on premises — with confidence and control. Redwood's global team of automation experts and customer success engineers provides solutions and world-class support designed to give you the freedom and time to imagine and define your future. Get out of the weeds and see the forest, with Redwood Software. For more information, visit www.redwood.com. Follow Redwood Software on LinkedIn, @Redwood Software.

For more information, press only:Liz Reillylreilly@nextpr.comNext PR

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2389109/Redwood_Software_Logo.jpg

Comunicato stampa sponsorizzato - Responsabilità editoriale PrNewswire. I giornalisti Adnkronos non sono in nessun modo coinvolti né responsabili per i contenuti dei comunicati trasmessi.