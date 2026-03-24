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EPM Group selects OverIT's Field Service Management SaaS platform to modernise its field operations for over 3,000 users across LATAM

24 marzo 2026 | 14.01
LETTURA: 1 minuti

MILAN, March 24, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Empresas Públicas de Medellín (Grupo EPM), one of the largest and most prestigious multi-utility enterprises in Latin America, has selected OverIT as its strategic Field Service Management (FSM) software solution.

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Headquartered in Medellín with operations spanning Colombia, Central America, Chile, and Mexico, EPM Group employs over 17,009 people and is committed to improving the lives of 9.6 million citizens through essential electricity, gas, water, and waste management services.

EPM Group will deploy the OverIT NextGen Platform to replace its legacy ClickSoftware solution. This transformation will support 3,050 users (including field technicians, engineering, and back-office teams), streamlining operations and driving innovation across its complex asset base.

"EPM Group is setting the pace of digital innovation in the Latin American utilities market. It is a privilege to support an organization with such a profound commitment to service quality and sustainability. Our goal is to empower EPM Group's workforce with the tools they need to execute their strategic vision, ensuring they remain a reference point for operational excellence and community development in the region." added Paolo Bergamo, CEO at OverIT.

OverIT, backed by Bain Capital and Renaissance Partners, is a multinational company with 25+ years of international and cross-industry experience in Field Service Management software. The company is recognized by premier global advisory and consulting organizations as a leading FSM, Geospatial, and AR vendor, distinguished by its product offering and deep industry expertise.

Contact:Andrea Bardini+1 847 867 2232

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View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/epm-group-selects-overits-field-service-management-saas-platform-to-modernise-its-field-operations-for-over-3-000-users-across-latam-302719105.html

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Comunicato stampa sponsorizzato - Responsabilità editoriale PrNewswire. I giornalisti Adnkronos non sono in nessun modo coinvolti né responsabili per i contenuti dei comunicati trasmessi.

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